In a scene that felt worlds away from pandemic-inflicted border closures and COVID-19 restrictions, the council chambers at City Hall filled with representatives from Nogales, Ariz. and Nogales, Sonora on Thursday morning.
City officials – including mayors Arturo Garino of Nogales, Ariz. and Juan Francisco Gim of Nogales, Sonora – gathered to discuss an upcoming slate of sporting events for youth on both sides of the border.
It will all kick off later this month with a basketball workshop, according to Parks and Recreation Director Renee Travers of Nogales, Ariz.
“We’re planning our calendar,” Travers said Thursday. “And every month, we’re focusing on a sport.”
Both countries have gathered yet another commonality over the last two years: youth in the United States and in Mexico have suffered throughout the pandemic from school closures and extracurricular cancellations.
Many young people, Travers commented, are “inside the phones, inside the computers.”
They’re lacking physical activity, she added.
Seated side by side, mayors Garino and Gim were optimistic. Thursday’s event came 11 years after the two cities signed a sisterhood agreement under Garino’s previous administration.
“Sports also brings tourism, right?” Garino said. “And it is culture. We have a culture of runners and baseball. We have basketball.”
And, Gim said moments later, despite having a wall between the cities, “the most important thing, and what we’re highlighting, is the brotherhood that we’ve historically had.”
Marco Martinez, who heads sporting events for Nogales, Sonora, said the March event will take place at Fleischer Park near the City of Nogales Recreation Center. But next month, in April, he added, the cities plan to hold a skateboarding clinic at a park across the line.
According to Nogales, Sonora city documents, the month of May will lend itself to soccer; June will focus on baseball and softball; July, cycling. August will include events involving track and field, while September will be designated for boxing. In October, the cities will once again roll out basketball activities, and in November, Ambos Nogales will recognize an “athlete of the year.”
Martinez noted the historical importance of cooperation between the two communities; speaking on Thursday, he reminded those in attendance that about a century ago, the cities had engaged in the violent Battle of Ambos Nogales as tensions erupted on the border.
Now, he said, the cities are fostering “programs with art, not with guns. With culture.”
The ever-changing roster, he said, will allow people to engage in different sports – with some healthy competition between the two communities, of course.
“Because it’s always good to have friendly competition with our Santa Cruz County, with our sister city,” he added.
The paperwork
While Thursday’s meeting was a positive one, a pressing question hung in the air, asked by one woman in attendance: How would the visa process work for Nogales, Sonora children aiming to compete in Arizona?
Laura Biedebach, the U.S. consul in Nogales, Sonora, acknowledged that due to the pandemic – and the subsequent 20-month border closure – the visa processing system has encountered some difficulty.
"It's true that the pandemic has had a huge impact on our team at the consulate in processing visas,” she said.
But, she added, the team is prioritizing visa requests among certain populations – like students and employees – working with the state department, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico, and other consulates in Mexico to process the documents.
And ensuring that children can participate in the events, she added, “is a priority for us.”
In the past, that’s worked. In 2016, more than 150 runners competed in a binational “Sin Fronteras” race, which spanned five kilometers from Fleischer Park in Nogales, Ariz. to Plaza Hidalgo in Nogales, Sonora. Travel visas were processed for 91 one of the athletes.
In another case, Vice-Mayor Esther Melendez-Lopez said Thursday, officials processed more than 110 visas for another binational sporting event.
And, in recent months, binational collaboration hasn’t stopped, noted Victor Jimenez, acting Mexican consul in Nogales, Ariz.
Vaccines from the United States – leftovers – are continuing to make their way into the arms of Mexican residents at Arizona’s southern ports of entry, Jimenez reminded everyone Thursday.
“Themes,” he said, “that are challenges, and that we confront together.”