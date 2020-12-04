The call to police came just after 8 a.m. on Nov. 2: a woman from Tucson said that her brother and six other people were in a Nogales hotel room and weren’t being allowed to leave. She added that her brother had just crossed into the United States illegally and was undocumented.
Less than 20 minutes later, Nogales Police Department officers had detained one suspected smuggler and begun searching a room at a Grand Avenue hotel. Within hours, U.S. Border Patrol had taken three suspects into custody on charges of kidnapping and threatening the migrants. (Two of the suspects would eventually be released, and another woman would be arrested in connection to the case weeks later.)
Seven undocumented migrants, who’d been confined to a hotel room with the shades drawn and taped to the windows, were also turned over to the Border Patrol. They had agreed to pay thousands of dollars to a smuggler for passage into the United States – now their journey appeared to be ending barely a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
The morning raid shows how the business of human trafficking plays out not just on the margins of this community, or in the remote stretches of desert surrounding the city, but also in central Nogales. It highlights the dangerous circumstances migrants can find themselves in even after they’ve made it to the United States, as well as the complex situations that local and federal law enforcement agencies deal with related to immigration.
This story is based on reports filed by five of the six NPD officers who responded to the scene on Nov. 2, as well as a list of officer communications with dispatch, NPD call logs, booking information and evidence reports, and federal court records.
But the story starts days before the Nov. 2 hotel raid, with the seven migrants following the same path as countless others before them, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with the help of a smuggler and arriving to Nogales.
Two men were reportedly picked up at a local chain restaurant by Verenice Ybette Arizpe, who later told investigators that she expected to receive $450 for transporting the two men, as well as a woman who she picked up at a Mexican restaurant, to the hotel. The other four, Arizpe reportedly told investigators, were picked up by her onetime boyfriend, Krisstian Taddey.
In the days leading up to Nov. 2, Arizpe told investigators, she’d been living with the migrants at the hotel room. Taddey would come in and out of the room, according to one of the migrants.
Exactly what happened inside the room is disputed, but one of the migrants told officials that he feared for his life, according to the first complaint filed in the case. That was the man who sent a Whatsapp message to his sister, who then called the police on Nov. 2.
Fake guns, taped windows
The first law enforcement personnel on the scene that morning were three NPD officers. They looked around the hotel parking lot and started speaking with people in their cars. One officer talked to the occupants of a white Ford Expedition. Another officer talked to the driver of a taxi, who said he’d come to pick up a man that he also gave a ride to earlier in the morning, around 6 a.m. The passenger was wearing a black shirt and shorts, the taxi driver said.
As the officer and the driver spoke, a man wearing a black shirt and shorts walked out of Room 102 carrying a backpack and some bags. He was later identified as Taddey, a U.S. citizen in his early 30s. When he saw the police officers, the man reportedly dropped the bags and swiftly turned back towards the room.
Taddey called for someone in Room 102 to let him in, knocking loudly and pushing on the door, but the door had locked behind him. As officers got closer, he turned around and handed over what appeared to be a black handgun wrapped in a shirt. According to the police, Taddey said: “It is not real.”
At the same time, someone opened the door and officers saw two more men inside Room 102. All three men would ultimately be arrested that morning, but the two inside the room were released a week later and a complaint against them was dismissed. They reportedly said they knew Taddey was involved in smuggling, but insisted they had nothing to do with it.
For the moment, the officers asked if they could take a look inside Room 102. On the floor beside the bed, they saw a double-sided axe and a small knife. Meanwhile, an officer outside the room took a closer look at the bags Taddey had dropped on the ground and saw the butt of a gun wrapped in a jacket. Once the officer removed the jacket, it appeared to be an M4-style rifle.
The handgun and rifle turned out to be BB guns, though according to police reports, they didn’t have the markings that would normally identify them as toys, like an orange tip. While allegations surfaced during the investigation that Taddey had used the guns to threaten the migrants, he insisted that they were for him and his son to use for recreational purposes.
The officers handcuffed the men and put two in the back of patrol cars. Taddey said he suffered from anxiety and depression and had high blood pressure, so officers called the Nogales Fire Department to take him to Holy Cross Hospital.
Officers then talked to another woman who’d been staying at the hotel, who said the men who had just been handcuffed had also been in and out of Room 142.
At Room 142, a man opened the door when NPD officers knocked. Inside were another five men and one woman. These were the seven migrants.
“The living conditions in Room 142 (were) very dirty and dark, due to the curtains being taped up with duct tape to the walls, so no natural light would come into the room,” one NPD officer wrote in a report. “White and red Kentucky Fried Chicken buckets were found lying on the floor. A shrine was also located on top of a small table in Room 142, with several candles and skulls.”
The officers interviewed the occupants of the room and, according to reports, all seven said they were in the United States without documents.
One man said he was from Sonora and had arrived at the hotel on foot three days earlier. Another burst into tears at the officers’ questions, saying he’d come to the United States to find a better job and a better life.
One man said he was afraid to talk, for fear of retaliation. “If I speak to you, they’re going to kill me,” he told an officer.
Six of the seven migrants said they had agreed to pay $6,000 to a smuggler once they arrived at their destination.
Charges pending
At about 9 a.m., while officers were interviewing the occupants of Room 142, U.S. Border Patrol agents and a team from Homeland Security Investigations arrived.
Back outside, a hotel clerk told an NPD officer that Room 142 had been rented to a woman who had been there since Sept. 1. That was Arizpe, who was identified in documents as a Mesa, Ariz. resident and U.S. citizen in her early 40s.
Arizpe apparently listed her vehicle and driver’s license while registering for the room, and HSI agents found her Nissan Armada at another hotel a few blocks away. It was at the same hotel where the taxi driver had taken a passenger earlier that morning.
(The NI isn’t naming the hotels involved because none of the owners or employees have been accused of wrongdoing.)
Searching through a wallet found at the scene, officers allegedly found a debit card with Taddey’s name and five blue pills – apparently Oxycodone. In a Jansport backpack, they found tools, cameras and four small cell phones. Nogales police took the pills and wallet into evidence. Federal agents took personal items including the cell phones, as well as the weapons. HSI also towed a gold Chevrolet Malibu from the scene.
Court records show that Taddey and Arizpe remain in custody, waiting to face charges. Two of the migrants, including the man whose sister called NPD, are scheduled to give depositions next week at federal court in Tucson.
In some cases, undocumented migrants can be granted legal status if they’re the victim of a crime committed by a U.S. citizen. A complaint filed against Taddey and Arizpe lists only one alleged crime, a felony related to transporting undocumented migrants.
It’s not clear what happened to the other five alleged victims. A Border Patrol spokesman did not immediately respond to an email asking whether they remained in the country.