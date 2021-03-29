Are you looking for a 36-inch balloon decorated with confetti for an anniversary? A coffee tumbler that has every inch covered in hand-placed rhinestones?
Responding to these and other Instagram-worthy customization needs, Nadia Miranda and Natalie Ainza opened a new store, NY Creations, earlier this month in Nogales.
The sisters have been making custom creations since 2015, working out of their parents’ house and selling on social media platforms. The physical store, in the former home of TG Wireless in the Escalada Plaza on Grand Avenue, looks like a mix between a classic screen-printing shop and an Etsy online storefront come to life.
They have a collection of everything from face masks to laser-etched cutting boards, but their most popular item is a party decoration.
“Right now, our biggest thing is the balloon bar,” Natalie said. People order balloon arrangements for anniversaries or gender reveal parties, and they’ve recently had some orders for senior night events.
Both Miranda, 36, and Ainza, 27, work office jobs for Sodexo, the catering company that serves public schools in Nogales and Rio Rico. For now, NY Creations is their side gig. They come to the shop, which opens at 3:30 p.m during the week, after work and on the weekends.
The duo said most of their sales are short-run items – a single coffee tumbler or T-shirt – but they’ve also done larger orders for corporate clients like a year-end gift basket. Miranda handles the decorated cups and Ainza blows up the oversize balloons using a tank by the cash register.
The store’s name comes from their parents love of the song “New York, New York” and their initials: both Nadia’s and Natalie’s middle names start with “Y.”
As their day jobs changed during the pandemic, the sisters said they found that their online business was booming. They had already outgrown their original headquarters at their parents’ dining room table and then their father’s home office, and had started moving operations into their parents’ garage.
Sometime over Christmas break, Ainza called Miranda about looking at a potential location. “When she called me and said, ‘Stop by Escalada’s,’ I thought to myself: ‘What did my sister get us into now?’” Miranda recalled.
Ainza interjected: “Just another adventure.”
“And sure enough,” Miranda continued, “here we are now.”