Federal authorities say a binational operation led to the arrest earlier this month of six people in Mexico who are accused of running a human-smuggling operation in Nogales, Sonora.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release that it worked with Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office on an operation that that led to the execution of six arrest warrants on March 2 in Mexico.
The arrestees included suspected human-smuggling ring members Arturo “Tuercas” Tienda-Garcia, Jose Guadalupe “Pantera” Tienda-Garcia, Gilberto “Mochomo” Escalante-Osuna, Uriel “Quiqui” Cruz-Tienda, Cristal Tolentino-Hernandez and Alfonso “Pajaro” Sotelo-Contreras.
“The targeted human smuggling organization is alleged to be responsible for illegally smuggling large numbers of individuals from Mexico, Central America and South America into the District of Arizona and other locations throughout the United States,” the news release said.
In addition, the USAO said, it has already prosecuted and convicted nine U.S.-based coordinators and operators with alleged ties to the smuggling organization. Two more have been indicted by a grand jury.
Court records show that many were arrested in the Phoenix area in connection with law enforcement surveillance stash houses, where migrants were housed after being smuggled into the country, sometimes through the Nogales area.
“Border security is less about erecting barriers between nations, and more about increasing cooperation among neighbors,” Gary Restaino, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona, said in a news release. “This operation is a stellar example of what can be accomplished when U.S. and Mexican authorities work together across the border.”