Oct 1 cattle trailer

Nine migrants were found in the compartment of a cattle trailer on Saturday, Oct. 1, east of Nogales, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

 CBP photo

A U.S. citizen faces human-smuggling charges after Border Patrol agents found nine migrants beneath the floor of a cattle trailer near Nogales last weekend.

The incident mirrors a remarkably similar smuggling attempt from the previous week, when nearly three-dozen migrants were found piled into a horse trailer.

Trailer

The migrants were hidden in a crawl space under the false floor of the trailer.
horse trailer Sept 25

On Sept. 25, county and federal agents found 33 migrants crammed into a horse trailer on State Route 82, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Horse trailer

Nearly three-dozen migrants were found in this horse trailer on Sept. 25 near Nogales.


