A U.S. citizen faces human-smuggling charges after Border Patrol agents found nine migrants beneath the floor of a cattle trailer near Nogales last weekend.
The incident mirrors a remarkably similar smuggling attempt from the previous week, when nearly three-dozen migrants were found piled into a horse trailer.
In both cases, the vehicles were traveling on State Route 82, east of Nogales, in the early morning hours.
And in both cases, U.S. Customs and Border Protection identified the alleged smugglers as “local U.S. citizens.”
A cattle trailer
Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, agents stopped a Freightliner semi-truck pulling a cattle trailer. The vehicle, accompanied by a Ford pickup truck, was heading eastbound on SR 82 at the time, according to a statement from CBP.
The statement said the vehicle stop was conducted “near Nogales,” though the agency did not further specify the location.
After the driver of the semi consented to a search, agents found the nine undocumented migrants in an “enclosed space hidden beneath a false floor,” CBP said. Photos released by the agency show a wooden door built into the floor of the trailer, revealing migrants piled on top of each other in a compartment.
In all, four suspects were arrested for the smuggling attempt, including the Freightliner’s driver, who CBP referred to as a “local U.S. citizen.”
The nine migrants, CBP said, were arrested for violating immigration law.
Dispatch call logs from the Nogales Police Department reflect a similar story.
At 1:15 a.m on Saturday, Border Patrol agents called NPD with reports of a green semi pulling a cattle trailer southbound on Grand Avenue.
“Possibly heading towards 82,” the dispatch read.
And at 1:23 a.m., the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office logged a call from a deputy, who said the Sonoita Border Patrol Station was reporting that agents had pulled over a trailer with “approximately 50 bodies, undocumented migrants.”
Reached on Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office Commander Gerardo Castillo said the call was referring to the group of nine migrants.
Packed together
Saturday’s arrest followed a similar smuggling attempt on State Route 82.
On Sept. 25, Border Patrol agents, along with Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies, found 33 migrants in a horse trailer around 2 a.m. The migrants had been packed “shoulder-to-shoulder” in the trailer, according to CBP.
Photos released by the agency show the trailer filled to the edges with men seated on the floor, some hugging their knees to their chests to create additional space.
At the scene, agents arrested the driver of a Ford pickup that had been pulling the horse trailer. They also arrested the driver of a nearby Dodge pickup. Both suspected smugglers, CBP said, were local U.S. citizens.
The migrants were also arrested for violating immigration law.
According to dispatch call logs from the Sheriff’s Office, the apprehension began when a deputy conducted a traffic stop.
The Sept. 25 apprehension varied slightly – agents also recovered two handguns and $16,000 in cash.
Enclosed spaces
Similar smuggling attempts have yielded deadly consequences. In late June, 53 migrants were found dead in the trailer of a semi-truck traveling through San Antonio, Texas. Two U.S. citizens, Homero Zamorano, Jr. and Christian Martinez, were subsequently indicted on four felony counts each, including criminal smuggling charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
And in 2018, Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 checkpoint north of Tubac discovered 18 migrants in a locked, refrigerated tractor-trailer. According to federal criminal complaints against two defemdants, the trailer’s temperature had been set to 36 degrees Fahrenheit.
Jesus Lopez, a U.S. citizen, and Alberto Gastelum Mercado, a Mexican citizen, both pleaded guilty in relation to the case. Gastelum, the driver of the semi, was ultimately sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. Lopez, who transported five of the passengers to the pick-up site, was sentenced to 12 months and a day.