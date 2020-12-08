On Saturday night, tea candles glowing inside paper bags lit up walkways and buildings for the second night of Tubac’s Luminaria festival. Live music played at Wisdom’s Cafe, smoke wafted from a fire pit outside an art gallery and dozens of (mostly) masked visitors strolled around Tubac Village.
Normally, the annual festival means shops and galleries stay open late for one of the biggest events of the “snowbird” season – that annual pilgrimage of retirees from places including Colorado, Chicago and Canada who come to Santa Cruz County seeking warmer climes during the cold months.
Several local establishments welcomed visitors on the evening of Dec. 5 with wine and Christmas music. But with many shops remaining closed for the annual event last Saturday and diners mainly seated outside, this year’s Luminaria seemed like one more sign of the times – the snowbird season, like almost everything else in 2020, is looking sluggish so far.
“We’ve definitely seen some return, of people who have come back. But we are not seeing the full strength of the normal run that happens,” said Ivan Drechsler, owner of the Tubac Country Inn and vice president of the Tubac Chamber of Commerce.
Seasonal residents don’t flock to Santa Cruz County in the same numbers seen in places like Yuma, but the annual population bump does make a difference to local businesses. This year, their absence is being felt.
Drechsler said that stays at his hotel are down about 45 percent, and he’s not expecting a turnaround anytime soon.
“We are not getting the calls that we normally do for the season, so I do not expect a season down the road,” he said.
He added that the snowbirds who have arrived in Tubac this year are mainly those whose primary home is closer by, making it easier to get to Arizona without stepping on a plane.
“A lot of the Colorado people are coming down, but the Washington, Oregon area and Chicago – we’re not seeing that traffic,” he said.
That’s what Lisa Oswald, the manager of Mountain View RV Ranch, said she’s seeing at her park in Amado.
“We had a lot of visitors that were coming from Canada and pretty much all of them have cancelled… we have very few people who are coming in from out of state,” she said.
(Seasonal visitors from Canada face an additional hurdle to their travel plans if they are traveling by RV: U.S. land ports of entry at the Canadian border have imposed the same restrictions on non-essential travel as have been implemented at the Mexico border.)
Oswald added that in fact, her RV park is close to its normal occupancy levels for this time of year, but not because the typical wave of snowbirds has arrived. Instead, the park has filled up with temporary workers, many of them traveling doctors and nurses with contracts at local hospitals.
“With our snowbirds, we’re usually doing a lot of activities,” Oswald said. “We do chili Fridays, we do art classes, we do crafts, we do all kinds of stuff like that. We aren’t doing any of those activities right now, so it is a very different kind of crowd.”
Reduced hours
Typically by this time of year, Drechsler said, most Tubac-area businesses are open seven days per week, catering to the area’s seasonal population that begins to swell around October. But this year, a number of local spots are still open for just part of the week.
“Monday, Tuesday, the shops are not always open. Wednesday is sort of an iffy day. Thursday, Friday, Saturday – those are the biggest days,” he said.
Martin Murrieta, the manager of Melio’s Trattoria in Tubac, said that the Italian restaurant is among those that have kept reduced hours this season and estimated that business is down about 50 or 60 percent.
For now, Melio’s is open from Wednesday through Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. That means shorter hours and one less open day per week – normally the restaurant would start the week on Tuesday.
“Usually by this time of the year, everyone’s here already,” Murrieta said. “But there’s been a lot of familiar faces that we have not (seen) much of lately.”
Still, not everyone agreed that there’s been a snowbird slowdown in 2020.
“I think we’re seeing pretty good traffic. Things seem to me to be pretty normal, to be honest with you,” said Bob Solfisburg, co-owner of the De Anza RV Resort in Amado.
Solfisburg said that a few segments of his clientele aren’t showing up this year, like Canadian RVers who stop by on their way to Mexico and RV clubs from places like Tucson and Sierra Vista that would make trips in groups of 15 to 20 vehicles. But overall, he insisted, the 2020 snowbird season at De Anza is shaping up to look like those before it.
Of course, that doesn’t mean it’s just business as usual – the park has implemented restrictions on indoor gatherings and been forced to change other operations.
“We’ve shifted gears with our activities calendar,” Solfisburg said. “(Instead of) doing margaritas, which we would normally gather for every Saturday, we’re doing margarita wagon – so we’re running around the park and people are picking them up curbside.”