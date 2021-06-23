In Tubac, the traditional Independence Day events at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and the fireworks at the Tubac Golf Course are both cancelled. In Nogales, the annual parade is off, but fireworks are planned for the evening of July 4. In Patagonia, both a late-morning parade and evening fireworks are scheduled for this Fourth of July.
The holiday comes as the local community begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, with vaccination rates high and new case numbers low. Still, not everyone in Santa Cruz County is ready to resume the Independence Day events that typically drew large crowds before being called off last year due to the public health crisis.
Reached by phone on Wednesday, a representative of the Tubac Golf Resort said the fireworks there had been cancelled again in 2021 in light of COVID-19 concerns. In a Facebook post, Tubac Presidio also cited the pandemic as the reason for cancelling its traditional Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration. Both said events would be back on in 2022.
A flyer posted to the Town of Patagonia website said that the town’s parade would start at 11 a.m. on July 4, with staging beginning at 10 a.m. at Patagonia Union High School. Fireworks are set to begin at dusk.
In Nogales, fireworks will start at 8:30 p.m. on the Fourth, according to city officials, and Fleischer Park will open to vehicles at 7 p.m. John Kissinger, the city’s acting manager, said the city will put extra trash bins and port-a-potties at the field for the event, but the usual vendors won’t be present.
The Nogales City Council talked about Fourth of July plans in April and Mayor Arturo Garino expressed his preference to let the fireworks go ahead, but cancel the parade and other festivities. A few council members questioned that approach, with Councilman Saulo Bonilla saying the city might as well go ahead with a “semi-normal” day of celebrations.
The council finished its discussion that day without taking action, but agreed to return to the topic at a later time.
However, the council didn’t return to the issue, and this week Kissinger said that he and Garino had made the decision.