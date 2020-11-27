The second time was the charm for the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state of Arizona, after voters approved Proposition 207 on the Nov. 3 ballot by a wide margin.
The passage of Prop. 207, also known as the Smart and Safe Arizona Act, will soon allow individuals ages 21 and older to possess, consume and cultivate marijuana under certain state regulations.
But despite the measure’s majority support in the state, as well as Santa Cruz County, some leaders of the local law enforcement and substance abuse counseling communities say they are concerned about the potential negative impacts on the county.
“It’s not something that people need, it’s not going to make their health any better. I can see medicinal marijuana if it’s controlled, but now it’s recreational,” Sheriff Antonio Estrada told the NI on Tuesday. “It’s just another drug that we don’t need.”
Arizonans voted against the legalization of marijuana for recreational use when they rejected a similar ballot measure during the 2016 general election. That proposition failed among Santa Cruz County residents by a nearly 9-percent margin, with 54 percent of voters marking “no” on their ballots.
This year, however, Santa Cruz County voters flipped the script and approved the recreational marijuana proposal with 57.5 percent of their votes. Statewide, the measure received “yes” votes on 60 percent of ballots.
Under Prop. 207, people 21 and older will be able to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants in their homes. The new law still prohibits smoking marijuana in public and open spaces, and allows businesses to impose their own restrictions.
Advocates of the ballot measure touted that the regulated sale of recreational marijuana, which would be subject to a 16-percent surtax, would bring Arizona millions of dollars in new revenue to invest in community colleges, public safety, public health programs and infrastructure.
‘Increased access is increased use’
But those local authorities who expressed concern about the passage of Prop. 207 were especially concerned about the message the new law could send to the community’s youth.
“Speaking from a prevention standpoint… it’s actually a negative. We see this as increased access is increased use,” said Eva Zuniga, prevention manager with Circles of Peace, a nonprofit organization in Nogales that provides help for individuals with domestic violence and drug abuse issues.
“If there’s more availability, then the kids have easier access and they’re going to be using and experimenting,” she said.
Estrada expressed similar concerns, noting that some adults currently buy alcohol for minors. He worried that the same would happen with marijuana in the future.
He was also worried that the legalization of recreational marijuana might lead to an increase in DUI cases in the county.
“People who are not supposed to be drinking and driving do it anyway, so people that smoke marijuana and shouldn’t be driving, will probably be driving,” he said. “Maybe I’m being an alarmist. It’ll be up to the new sheriff and I expect that it will be dealt with accordingly.”
(When asked during a candidate interview in June about the possibility of legal recreational marijuana, sheriff-elect David Hathaway told the NI: “If it becomes legalized, I would definitely support that and I wouldn’t do any kind of a tacit enforcement against something that’s been made legal.” He takes office in January.)
County Attorney George Silva, who has prosecuted marijuana cases referred by both local and federal police agencies, said he didn’t think the new law has penalties that are strict enough to scare juveniles off from using marijuana.
He said that first- and second-time underage offenders are only guilty of petty violations, and at most, would face Class 1 misdemeanor charges until the third offense under the new law.
“Nothing involving alcohol is a petty offense or a civil violation – everything is criminal. So, to me, that has teeth, that’s significant, that’s something to scare our youth into not using alcohol,” Silva said, adding: “There may not be enough teeth to keep them away from using marijuana when they’re under 21 years of age or even 18 years of age.”
Revenue for prevention
Stacey Pearson, campaign manager for Smart and Safe Arizona, downplayed those concerns and instead highlighted the benefits that the state will be seeing thanks to the passage of the measure.
She said the new revenue that the state is expected to receive from the regulated recreational marijuana industry would partly be used to fund public safety and health programs to increase awareness about the new law.
“Roughly a third of the money is going to first responders to ensure that they do DUI prevention and that they help educate the public that driving under the influence remains illegal. Those laws haven’t changed,” Pearson said.
As for easier access for underage users, she noted that studies have shown that there is no connection between the legalization of recreational marijuana and an increase in its usage.
“They’ve not seen this in other states, so those fears are unfounded,” she said, adding: “Just like with alcohol, it is a parent’s responsibility to make sure they teach their kids not to use this product and not consume it while they’re underage.”
Zuniga said Circles of Peace is already brainstorming ways to reach out to local parents and juveniles as part of the prevention effort.
Those conversations would include peer-to-peer mentoring among juveniles, as well as educating parents about the different forms in which marijuana can be consumed and how that consumption can affect their kids.
“We’re not for criminalization. We’re definitely for taking steps toward rehabilitation and referring to treatment… instead of jail,” Zuniga said. “But we’re concerned about what this is going to do to our youth, so we’re going to be increasing the conversation around that, mostly for parents.”
Expungement
Pearson added that another major benefit of the passage of Prop. 207 will be the expungement of some marijuana-related charges.
Beginning in July 2021, individuals convicted of marijuana-related offenses that fall under the Smart and Safe Arizona Act will be able to petition for the expungement of those charges.
“They’ll be able to seal their records and have the same access as everyone to jobs, housing, education, military services, etc.,” Pearson said.
At the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office, the new law means that Silva will not be pursuing charges on at least 14 cases that were sitting on his desk last week for potential prosecution on personal-use marijuana charges.
“I kind of anticipated that this was going to happen, so I stopped filing personal-use marijuana cases maybe six months ago,” he said, adding that he set aside cases for first-time offenders, but proceeded with repeat offenders and those with accompanying charges.
As of last Friday, Silva’s office was yet to determine how many cases pending in the court system would now be dropped as a result of Prop. 207.
He said that his office had been seeing fewer personal-use marijuana cases each year, as more individuals turned to applying for a medical marijuana card to consume the substance legally.
“Maybe that happens with this, that people use their common sense and logic,” he said, spelling out the regulations. “If they do all of that, we won’t have any issues.”