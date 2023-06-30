When it comes to running her small business, Mora Artesanal, Daniela Ortiz has a system – an intricate one.
As each day winds down, her children return from school and sit down for dinner in their Rio Rico home. The kids eat, and Ortiz asks them about their day: what plans they have for the week, if they’ve finished their school work, whether their backpacks are prepared for the next morning.
All the while, Ortiz plugs away at her nearby workstation, mixing intricate solutions for fragrant, artisanal soaps, pouring them into molds, and controlling the temperature of her products. It’s a busy schedule, Ortiz admits, but it allows the entrepreneur to juggle everyday life with her ongoing business.
“It keeps going, it keeps going, it keeps going,” Ortiz laughed. “And if you don’t follow that system the way it’s meant to go, everything gets out of control.”
Speaking to the NI this spring, Ortiz stood in her kitchen, surrounded by molds and delicate, candy-colored, carefully shaped soaps, ranging from dinosaurs, to dozens of tiny crosses – the latter being a bulk order for a child’s first Holy Communion celebration.
Mora Artesanal, Ortiz explained, started by way of necessity. After one of her young daughters was diagnosed with eczema – a condition that causes dry, itchy skin – Ortiz began searching for solutions. Somewhere along the way, she began crafting a natural remedy for skin irritation: a simple soap recipe with oats and honey.
“It began,” Ortiz recalled. “And one of my friends told me, ‘why don’t you begin to sell?’”
From there, Ortiz began buying molds and researching formulas. Now, she experiments with natural additives, like grapefruit essential oil, aloe vera and vitamin A.
Earlier this month, Mora Artesanal hit its one-year anniversary – a milestone, considering widely used data from the Small Business Administration, which estimates that one in five businesses generally fail within their first year.
Months in, Ortiz said, she still feels an emotional impact when a client returns and requests another product.
“I get excited!” she exclaimed. “I get really excited. And I say, ‘Is this really happening? Is this really working?’ But I’m seeing it, because people are coming back.”
A ‘community’
In Nogales and Rio Rico, small, home-based businesses – particularly those run by women – have established a new, more visible presence post-pandemic. Local entrepreneurs like Ortiz organize and show up to frequent pop-up events: hosted in parking lots, homes, a public park, and most recently, a Rio Rico farm.
Early on, Ortiz said, she felt the pull of that community. As she began rolling out Mora Artesanal, she set up shop at the weekly Nogales Mercado farmers market along North Morley Avenue. There, Ortiz noticed another vendor selling homemade soaps.
“I thought that there was going to be a problem, going there,” she said. “And it was the opposite.”
Instead, the two business owners began exchanging information and advice on ingredients and soap-making methods.
It was a moving realization, Ortiz said. A year later, she told the NI, she continues selling each Friday at the market and couldn’t bear to consider leaving – those fellow vendors, she explained, are now friends.
“There are people that are not going to talk to you, not going to support you, not going to help you. But I think I’ve found more good things than bad within the community,” she said.
Her real competitors, she added, are often the elements – the heat, the wind, the cold – things that make pop-up events more cumbersome.
At times, Ortiz encounters other obstacles: At one event in Tucson, she said, a stranger walked off with her product, costing Mora Artesanal significant sales. Sometimes, she fields comments from customers, who point out that they’d rather buy soaps from Wal-Mart.
“At first, I wanted to cry,” she said, pretending to sniffle for effect. “But … you say, ‘well, if they don’t like it, that’s OK.’”
In the meantime, Ortiz is occupied with her first-time customers and returning clientele, readying herself for large orders and future events. She darts between varying colors and molds: a blush-colored soap made with natural rose clay, made specifically for sensitive skin; a bar made with activated carbon, meant to shrink facial pores; a conditioning hair mask made with avocado, cedarwood oil and honey.
As for the molds, Ortiz draws inspiration from her own children.
“My son wanted dinosaurs,” she said.
So she tried a new shape – and the dinosaur-shaped soap, she said, became a success for clients seeking kid-friendly products.
Initially, soap-making wasn’t in Ortiz’s line of vision. She studied communications, specialized in media production, and began raising her children.
“There are people who are going to tell you, ‘no … You’re already a mother. You can’t do that anymore. You’re a mother, you should be at your home,’” Ortiz said.
But doing both – busy schedules and all – created a new path for Ortiz and her family, she said.
“I never imagined,” she added, “that I was going to go back to doing something for myself.”