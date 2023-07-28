When Michelle Collelmo was working on expanding her business – Faijuli Candles – she got into the habit of selling her products at pop-up events held in local homes.
But that posed a problem: not enough foot traffic.
Then, there was the option of heading to Tucson and selling products there. But the long drive, coupled with the volatility of sales, was a gamble, Collelmo explained.
“Sometimes you come back without making profit, so it’s actually an expense for you,” she added.
So Collelmo created her own pop-up space, pinpointing a usually-vacant lot on the intersection of Grand Avenue and Country Club Drive. Vendors split a fee – paid to the lot’s owner – and last December, Collelmo launched her monthly pop-up market for local entrepreneurs.
“I wanted to have it because there’s nothing really going on here in Nogales. And having this once a month seems appropriate because ... it’s not every weekend. So they’ll want to show up to see what’s going on, what’s here, what are they selling. Something to do. Somewhere to go,” Collelmo said.
Pop-up markets have continued to come and go throughout the county as vendors search for a space to network while avoiding the high price of buying a local commercial property. Still, pop-ups come with their own challenges: For now, the group of vendors is pausing its event at Meadow Hills for the summer months to avoid hours of standing in triple-digit temperatures.
The market, Collelmo added, will resume in September, and she plans to update prospective vendors and shoppers on her business’s Instagram: @FaijuliCandles.
‘It takes away my stress’
This spring, the NI began speaking with women entrepreneurs – including Collelmo – who run small, often home-based businesses within Santa Cruz County. For Collelmo, Faijuli Candles started after she realized that most mass-produced candles are made from a petroleum byproduct known as paraffin wax.
“So then I thought, well, ‘I can make candles that are all-natural,’” she said.
From there, she started experimenting, crafting candles from soy and beeswax – biodegradable materials that are known to burn cleaner. To create a scent, Collelmo uses essential oils, resulting in what she describes as “intense” aromas that capture comforting settings and sensations.
“Like this one is ‘fireside,’” Collelmo said, lifting a candle with a warm, woodsy scent. “It reminds me of just being in a cabin.”
Through wax melts, Collelmo re-creates the scent of fresh grass, while another candle – petrichor – carries the smell of rain hitting the soil.
As Collelmo watched over her shaded booth, other vendors, hailing from Nogales, Rio Rico and Tucson, filled the otherwise empty lot, selling handmade jewelry, chamoy-pickled cucumbers, and locally roasted coffee.
Nearby, vendor Alma Beltran watched over dozens of her hand-crafted desserts: empanadas, clusters of sweet popcorn, Swiss rolls baked with pumpkin and carrot. For the past decade, Beltran told the NI, she’s been working at the craft, and juggles her full-time office job with fulfilling custom orders and intricate projects – like a vanilla cake stuffed with strawberry buttercream and decorated with a fondant apron for a client, or cinnamon-dusted, flower-shaped buñuelos.
Sometimes, Beltran said, balancing two jobs, on top of family, means working until midnight, or waking up at 4 a.m. to finish the job, then finding time to post a photo to Facebook. Despite that, Beltran said, the hours of finessing are worth it – and rather than creating additional stress, she added, the cake-making in particular calms her mind.
“Making the cake, decorating it … it takes away my stress. It relaxes my brain,” she smiled.