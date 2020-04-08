A pair of hikers who got lost near Parker Canyon Lake were found by Sonoita-based Border Patrol agents after concerned loved ones reported them missing.
The incident occurred last Saturday when agents received a call from a person who said that two friends who went hiking in the Canelo Foothills had not been heard from since much earlier in the day.
“The caller suspected both female hikers were ill-prepared for a long hike and provided agents the general area where they were presumed to be,” the Border Patrol said in a news release.
While agents drove to the search area, the missing hikers made cell phone contact and were able to provide their coordinates, which helped the agents hone in on their location.
After a brief search on foot, agents found the pair around 5:30 p.m. They provided the hikers with water and guided them back to their vehicle, where family members were waiting, the Border Patrol said, adding that neither hiker required medical attention.