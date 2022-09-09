Purchase Access

The pronghorn antelope herd in Eastern Santa Cruz County continues to do well, according to numbers and photos shared Thursday by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish.

In a tweet, AZGFD shared two photos it described as depicting "some of the many fawns among the Elgin-Sonoita pronghorn antelope herd this year." The post noted that while working with the Arizona Antelope Foundation on habitat improvements and translocations, AZGFD's Tucson Office had seen the Southeastern Arizona antelope population grow from 261 in 2012 to 593 today.



