The pronghorn antelope herd in Eastern Santa Cruz County continues to do well, according to numbers and photos shared Thursday by the Arizona Department of Game and Fish.
In a tweet, AZGFD shared two photos it described as depicting "some of the many fawns among the Elgin-Sonoita pronghorn antelope herd this year." The post noted that while working with the Arizona Antelope Foundation on habitat improvements and translocations, AZGFD's Tucson Office had seen the Southeastern Arizona antelope population grow from 261 in 2012 to 593 today.
New fencing has connected 200,000 acres of habitat in the region, AZGFD added in the post.
In response to a follow-up question, AZGFD spokesman Mark Hart said that a recent count specific to Elgin-Sonoita tallied approximately 300 animals, which included small numbers of pronghorn in the San Rafael Valley and on Fort Huachuca in nearby Cochise County.
"Please note that all these numbers are at best estimates tabulated from observations by field biologists overflying the herd in fixed wing aircraft," Hart wrote in an email. "So there is room for error, but we are confident that they are in the ballpark.
A July 2021 survey of the Sonoita-Elgin pronghorn antelope herd in counted 273 animals, an increase of nearly 8 percent from 2020, AZGFD said at the time.
There were 81 pronghorn in the area in 2012, when the Arizona Antelope Foundation was awarded a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant for grasslands restoration projects there.
The grasslands restoration efforts included a combination of mesquite removal and prescribed burns. Water improvements, predator control and antelope translocations to the area were also used to help bolster the pronghorn population.
In addition, area landowners allowed for 55 miles of barbed wire fence modifications that opened up 100,500 acres of habitat, the AZGFD said. Those modifications involving removal of the bottom strand of fencing and replacing it with a smooth wire placed 18 inches off the ground.
According to AZGFD, pronghorn antelope are the fastest land animal in North America, capable of running up to 60 miles per hour. However, they are hesitant to jump over objects.
The fence modifications enabled the pronghorns to go under fences and move more freely throughout the area, the agency said.
Only 77 pronghorn antelope were seen in the Sonoita-Elgin area in 2013. In January 2014, 41 animals were released there after being transported from New Mexico. After that, the annual herd count saw its numbers grow to 264 in 2015 and 318 in 2016.