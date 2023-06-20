By day, Mike Inzunza teaches Spanish and graphic communications at Pierson High School in Nogales.
But eventually, class ends.
Then, “3:30 comes around, I’m a different person,” Inzunza grinned.
Inzunza, a Nogales native, has spent decades devoting himself to another craft – the art of maintaining, riding and celebrating motorcycles. Over the weekend, he joined hundreds of fellow bikers across the line to celebrate the anniversary of Sonora Brothers, a 22-member club based in Nogales, Sonora.
Sonora Brothers started just two years ago – on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Inzunza, the organization’s president. But motorcyclists’ events have been a constant for far longer in Nogales, Sonora where bikers have spent years holding celebrations, along with fundraising events for local non-profits.
“We’ve all been in this for more than 20 years,” Inzunza told the NI. “Different clubs … It comes into their life at some point, and you have the money? You go buy a bike.”
Beneath the setting sun Friday evening, motorcyclists rode slowly through Avenida Obregón on carefully maintained two-wheelers.
Their vests and jackets bore names of their own respective clubs and communities: Bikers hailed from Tijuana in Baja California, Ciudad Juárez in Chihuahua, and Navajoa in Southern Sonora.
Wearing a leather jacket, Aldo Catalan stood among dozens of fellow bikers, who sipped beer, snapped photos, and leaned against glimmering motorcycles. Catalan himself had traveled from Agua Prieta in Eastern Sonora – about a three-hour drive – via motorcycle.
Why?
“It relaxes me,” he told the NI.
Those lengthy rides are common, Inzunza told the NI: Bikers often make the hours-long journey to support other clubs throughout Mexico.
“There’s a calendar. And so there’s clubs all over Mexico. Every weekend,” Inzunza pointed out.
As classic rock blasted from speakers Friday night, Jesús Gutiérrez lounged near the stage. A carpenter by trade, and a sergeant for his own motorcycle club, Gutiérrez made the trek from Cananea, around 60 miles southeast of Nogales.
“We come to support the event,” he explained.
And the following afternoon – on Saturday – there’d be another element to the three-day festival.
“We’re going to cross over there,” Gutiérrez added, gesturing north to Nogales, Ariz.
In a couple of months, Gutiérrez’s club will host their own event – members of the Sonora Brothers, he said, are slated to come and support in return. That exchange, Gutiérrez told the NI, allows each community to receive a boost in economic development: Bikers visit, and they spend money.
“We pay. Hotels, food, gasoline, stores, beers,” he added.
‘An army’
On Saturday afternoon, bikers from both sides of the border departed from City Hall in Nogales, Ariz. Engines roaring, the group trekked up to Meadow Hills before turning south, crossing the border back into Sonora.
In recent years, binational festivals in Nogales have become rarer as border-crossing entailed longer lines and more security checks. But incorporating both countries felt meaningful, Inzunza said.
“It’s embedded in the culture around here, because people are from both sides of the border. … Specifically for this event, I think it’s really important,” Inzunza added.
Days before the festival, addressing reporters at a news conference, Sonora Brothers founder Ricky Izquierdo echoed that idea, noting that he hoped to see an economic benefit for businesses on both sides of the border. The bikers’ club collaborated not only with city leaders – Mayor Juan Francisco Gim of Nogales, Sonora and Mayor Jorge Maldonado of Nogales, Ariz. – but with the Mexican Consulate as well, to coordinate a smooth cross-border journey.
“We’re going to do everything possible so that every year, more is brought (to this community),” Izquierdo added.
After leaving Nogales, Ariz., the flock of bikers continued down Ruta 15, eventually heading to a ranch south of Mascareñas for a spread of regional food, a presentation of awards, and a blessing of motorcycle helmets.
Riding in a large group, Inzunza explained, isn’t so simple: In fact, it’s formulaic. Bikers adhere to a hierarchy, to minimize the risk of accidents or injuries on the road.
“You have the president ride first. Then the sergeant at arms. It goes through rank,” Inzunza said.
It’s more complicated to ride with others, Inzunza said. But the feeling, and the camaraderie, he added, is invigorating.
“Oh, man,” he smiled. “You feel like you’re part of an army.”