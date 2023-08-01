Gavel

A Nogales, Sonora man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Tucson on July 14 for conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States into Mexico, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced in a news release last week.

Jorge Alexis Hernandez-Martinez, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Scott H. Rash to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.



