A Nogales, Sonora man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Tucson on July 14 for conspiracy to smuggle goods from the United States into Mexico, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona announced in a news release last week.
Jorge Alexis Hernandez-Martinez, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Scott H. Rash to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
According to an indictment filed June 2, 2021 in federal court in Tucson, Hernandez-Martinez and eight co-conspirators were charged for their roles in conspiring to smuggle firearms and ammunition from the United States to Mexico.
The indictment alleged that between May 2019 and June 2020, the nine defendants intentionally conspired to unlawfully export goods that included a .41 auto caliber pistol and a combined total of more than 128,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Hernandez-Martinez and his codefendants had obtained the items from licensed dealers in Arizona.
Hernandez-Martinez ultimately pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle 6,800 rounds of 9mm ammunition, which the U.S. Commerce Control List prohibits for export from the United States to Mexico without a valid license.
Hernandez-Martinez and his co-conspirators did not have valid licenses or any other lawful authority to export those goods, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon Bolling and Sandra M. Hansen of the District of Arizona handled the prosecution.