Pat Risner, president of the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains, addresses the Nogales City Council at a May 2 meeting.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Road development, underground construction and growing employment are all on the docket for a manganese and zinc mining complex in the Patagonia Mountains, according to the Hermosa Project’s president, Pat Risner.

And on Monday, the Hermosa Project was added to FAST 41 – an initiative under the federal government that moves eligible development projects forward through a more “transparent and predictable” environmental review process. South32, the Australia-based mining corporation behind Hermosa, is hailing the FAST 41 inclusion as a major victory in the mine’s progress.



