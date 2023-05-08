Road development, underground construction and growing employment are all on the docket for a manganese and zinc mining complex in the Patagonia Mountains, according to the Hermosa Project’s president, Pat Risner.
And on Monday, the Hermosa Project was added to FAST 41 – an initiative under the federal government that moves eligible development projects forward through a more “transparent and predictable” environmental review process. South32, the Australia-based mining corporation behind Hermosa, is hailing the FAST 41 inclusion as a major victory in the mine’s progress.
In recent weeks, city and county officials have also met several times in the public forum to discuss the coming mine. So far, the Nogales City Council, along with the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, have continued to express support for the project, citing its role as a potential catalyst for economic development.
“We do believe, long-term, we can have a greater than 80 percent of the workforce … come from right here in Santa Cruz County,” Risner said, addressing the county supervisors at a meeting last Tuesday.
South32 has regarded the mine as a major step in electric vehicle manufacturing.
But the project has also drawn skepticism from environmental advocates and property owners in Eastern Santa Cruz County. During last Tuesday’s county supervisors meeting, Carolyn Shafer, a board member of the watchdog group Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, listed a number of concerns, including local water supply and a soon-to-come power supply line.
“The minerals located in the Patagonia Mountains will help humans move away from fossil fuels,” Shafer said, speaking during a call to the public Tuesday. “But our priority must be to protect this biologically diverse region that is critical to species survival.”
Here’s a rundown of what community members can expect from the mine in future months – and what remains unclear.
Workforce
At peak operations, the Hermosa Project will directly employ between 800 and 900 people, according to Risner.
Peak operations, however, won’t begin for several more years; active mining is on track to start in 2027. Speaking to the county supervisors last Tuesday, Risner provided a partial breakdown of positions that will open up at the mine. For zinc mining specifically, the project would require approximately 670 employees, Risner estimated. A little less than half that number of employees – 312 – would work in mining operations. Around 185 employees would work in maintenance and site services, and approximately 80 employees would work in mineral processing. Smaller groups of employees would work in supply chain management, technical services, and administrative positions like human resources.
The mine will also work to extract manganese, though Risner did not provide employment numbers concerning manganese development.
Already, South32 has provided grant funding to the Technolochicas – a program that encourages science, technology, engineering and mathematics among girls in local schools.
Speaking with the supervisors Tuesday, Risner referenced the program, adding that it would be important to “move forward” with other workforce strategies.
“It’s going to be really important that we partner and collaborate on STEM programs locally,” Risner said. “Because we have a lot of engineering and science-based roles.”
Meanwhile, other agencies – like the Mexican Consulate and the Nogales-Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce – are pushing for local and regional employment strategies. Later this week, both organizations plan to host a binational summit for workforce development at the County Complex.
While the summit does not focus specifically on South32, Greg Lucero, a chamber member and former executive for the mining company, highlighted the mine’s presence at a council meeting last month.
“The state of Sonora is taking bold steps forward in the electric vehicle industry and semiconductor industry,” he said. “They’re looking at developing, they’re looking at mining, and they’re looking across the border at Santa Cruz County.”
The deposits
For now, Risner said, the Hermosa Project is awaiting results of a feasibility study for its zinc mining operations. The results, he said, are expected to come “later this year.”
In terms of manganese, Risner said, the company is already extracting and examining small volumes of the mineral – a common material used in electric vehicle batteries.
In recent years, the majority of manganese ore has been mined in Gabon and South Africa, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey. Then, it’s processed in China, Risner pointed out.
“We can process and produce a final battery grade product right here in Santa Cruz County,” Risner said last week. “This would essentially replace a Chinese supply chain.”
The continuing project comes as the federal government pledges support for similar endeavors. Last spring, the Biden Administration signed off on a Defense Production Act, incentivizing domestic mining projects for large-capacity batteries.
This week, Risner said, the Hermosa Project is hitting another milestone. Employees are launching construction on mining shafts that will stretch 2,800 feet – more than half a mile – into the ground.
As that work continues, Risner said, “obviously, more employment on site,” can be expected.
Next steps
In the meantime, a number of mine-related projects affecting local residents are unfolding.
South32 is continuing to fund an electromagnetic transmission line – to be constructed by UniSource Energy Services. The transmission line, which would supply power to the mine, has drawn its fair share of doubts among community members, including health concerns, environmental impacts and a potentially negative impact on property values.
In January, UniSource unveiled a preferred route for the transmission line, which would connect from a switch yard off Ruby Road in Rio Rico and span 20 miles east, crossing the northern region of a segent of the Coronado National Forest between the border and State Route 82, and continuing along Flux Canyon Road. And about three weeks ago, the Arizona Power Plant and Transmission Line Siting Committee voted to grant a certificate of environmental compatibility for the project.
South32 is also in the process of establishing a road for the high volume of trucks expected to cross the area. Currently, the company is shoring up Harshaw Road, resulting in a public traffic detour until the end of September. Later, vehicles will use a short-term road heading from Harshaw to the Cross Creek Connector.
Then, a long-term road will be built. Originally, Risner said, South32 had proposed building a route heading through the Flux Canyon area, south of Patagonia.
Then, he said, South32 received “a lot of feedback from Flux Canyon (residents) and other residents.”
As a result, South32 is now pitching an alternative route – one that would intersect SR 82 closer to Nogales, rather than the Patagonia area.
Speaking during last Tuesday’s county meeting, Risner said the company is still seeking feedback on the proposed alternative route. Find an online survey here.