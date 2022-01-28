As she waited to enter Mexico, the woman appeared on edge.
That’s what U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they noticed when they stopped the 31-year-old U.S. citizen at a Nogales port of entry on Jan. 15. According to court documents, she was driving south, her 6-year-old child seated in the vehicle.
Officers conducted a pat-down search. Beneath the woman’s shirt and the waistband of her jeans, she had stored five handguns. Four of them were reportedly loaded.
This case was not an anomaly. In fact, CBP data shows that weapons busts have increased along Arizona’s southern border. Often, they’re sizable hauls.
“I’m talking tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge of the Phoenix unit of Homeland Security Investigations – an arm of the Department of Homeland Security that, among other things, analyzes the illegal exportation of firearms.
“I’m talking not just handguns, but submachine guns, rifles, even .50-caliber sniper rifles,” he said.
Speaking to the NI, federal officials from both sides of the border acknowledged that firearms purchased in the United States play what Brown referred to as a “destabilizing” role in Mexico.
Meanwhile, Nogales continues to be utilized as a southbound doorway for the deadly weapons that empower criminal operations and cost lives.
Spike in seizures
In Fiscal Year 2021, outbound weapon seizures skyrocketed at the CBP Tucson Field Office ports of entry. The office oversees all ports of entry along Arizona’s border with Sonora, along with Arizona’s international airports.
In FY21, which ended last Sept. 30, officers recovered 104 rifles – more than a dozen times higher than the previous haul of just eight rifles the year before. Also in FY21, more than 101 handguns were confiscated. The previous year, just 16 had been found during outbound searches.
The Arizona ports also saw recent upticks in magazine and ammunition seizures, according to data from CBP.
Brown acknowledged that Arizona, as a border state, has always been subject to a high number of searches. Still, he noted an overall increase in weapon seizures from travelers leaving the United States.
According to Brown, federal officials have ramped up their search efforts in southbound crossings. In Fiscal Year 2020, DHS launched Operation Without a Trace, an initiative intended to hinder arms trafficking.
“You don’t find stuff if you’re not looking,” Brown said. “And we’re doing a better job of looking at stuff leaving the country now than historically what we did.”
Alejandro Celorio said he thinks the higher numbers might be a sign of something more unsettling.
“Perhaps it’s because there are more actions from the (U.S.) government,” said Celorio, legal advisor for Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “It could be. Or maybe, it’s because more weapons are being sold.”
Either way, the surge in firearm seizures comes at a historic time in U.S.-Mexico relations. Last year, Mexico’s federal government filed a lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, demanding accountability in a gun violence crisis that has killed tens of thousands of people in the country.
Legal action
In August 2021, the Mexican federal government sued several U.S. gun manufacturers, marking the first step toward a transnational legal battle. The suit demands $10 billion in damages – a number Celorio said was reached “to illustrate the dimension of the problem.”
U.S. firearms have been linked to some of the Mexico’s most defining moments. In 1994, budding presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio was assassinated in Tijuana. Days later, the L.A. Times reported the firearm had been purchased in San Francisco.
But many homicides committed in Mexico draw far less international attention. Like Sonora’s police chief, who was killed in 2008 with a gun purchased in Phoenix. Or Gerardo Heath, a 15-year-old boy in Allende, Cohuila who was among hundreds killed by the Los Zetas cartel in 2011.
Those are two of dozens of examples listed in the lawsuit.
The U.S. firearm industry’s trade association bashed the suit as baseless, a spokesman saying: “The Mexican government is responsible for the rampant crime and corruption within their own borders.”
A report from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms found that 70 percent of guns recovered in Mexico between 2014 and 2018 came from the United States. Even ATF acknowledges the number could be higher; the Mexican government’s complaint alleges it could be as high as 90 percent.
Speaking to the NI Thursday, Celorio said Mexico’s suit seeks to urge more conservative behavior from gun dealers. The 135-page complaint encourages manufacturers to implement technological innovation – like a gun that would only allow its legal buyer to shoot it.
The idea for the suit, he said, came about after a white supremacist killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso.
“We can’t ask that (the United States) change their laws,” Celorio explained. “But what we can ask ... is that the companies regulate themselves.”
Asked about the ongoing suit, Brown compared the flow of guns into Mexico to the current of illicit drugs making their way into the United States.
“As much as we’d like Mexico to do everything they can to stem the flow of drugs,” he said, "I think they have a right to ask us to do everything we can to stem the flow of weapons.”
Taking the risk
On Dec. 17, 2021, a U.S. citizen was driving south through a Nogales port of entry when officers searched his vehicle. They recovered an estimated 42,000 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents. The man told officers he’d been planning to drop off the bullets in Mexico in exchange for a payment of $1,000.
The next day, CBP officers found an estimated 16,000 rounds of ammunition in the spare tire and engine compartments of a southbound vehicle. The young man caught with the load – a Mexican citizen who was 19 or 20 years old – told investigators he was driving the car into Mexico in exchange for $1,300.
Brown said criminal organizations often recruit regular border crossers to act as smugglers, thinking they won’t prompt suspicion from customs officers. Other times, he said, people facing financial disaster might turn to arms smuggling.
“Sometimes it’s somebody that’s just desperate for money and is willing ... to take that risk,” he said, “but doesn’t really have any relationship to any cartel activity, or to the smuggling.”
Luis Manuel Bray Vasquez – a former driver for the U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora – took that risk.
Late in 2020, Bray attempted to flee from officers while driving south through the Mariposa Port of Entry. CBP recovered a slew of firearms, including nine AK-47 type weapons, three AR variant high-powered rifles and a Barrett .50-caliber rifle.
The latter is classified by the U.S. military as a sniper rifle.
According to a government memo, Bray had expected payments ranging from $50 to $150 for each weapon. His defense lawyer argued he was coerced by criminal organizers into committing the felony. Last year, Vasquez was sentenced to just under four years in prison.
“I think oftentimes people don’t thoroughly think through the risk of their actions. If they did, they wouldn’t take them,” Brown said.
Continuing cycles
Since the new year, the searches haven’t stopped in Nogales.
On Jan. 11, CBP recovered three assault rifles, three pistols, 13 magazines, one scope and ammunition – all stashed within the engine of a southbound vehicle. A week later, agents searched another vehicle, confiscating three assault rifles, five magazines, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition.
CBP, whose officers conduct the searches, did not respond to multiple requests to talk about its weapons interdiction efforts in Nogales or provide an in-person look at the outbound inspection process (a spokesman eventually told the NI earlier this month that the port director was unavailable and the agency had put media engagements on hold until mid-February due to omicron.) But Brown said the agency’s decision to search outbound people and vehicles can happen based on intelligence received. It can also come down to noticing strange behavior or inconsistent stories from individuals crossing.
“(CBP officers) know where to look in the vehicles,” Brown said. “They know where the natural voids in vehicles are, where people think that they can be crafty and stick stuff.”
Discoveries touted by CBP’s social media pages reflect that: hundreds of bullets found in a vehicle’s trunk or center console. Assault rifles stashed within a vehicle’s wall. In September, officers announced they’d recovered more than 4,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in a bag of dog food and beneath a blanket.
Improvements
Those caught smuggling firearms through a port of entry into Mexico face felony charges. Like Vasquez, the U.S. Consulate driver, they could face years in prison.
But generally, the person caught smuggling the firearm across the border is not the same individual who purchased the weapon in the first place.
Those who buy the guns and hand them off – known as straw purchases – are yet another feeder of the gun-smuggling cycle.
Federal law prohibits straw purchases. Brown said he hopes to see tougher prosecutions. But proving that someone purchased a gun with the knowledge and intention of handing it off can be a challenge, he said.
“It really requires getting into their mind. And proving that they had that intention at that time,” explained Lindsay Nichols, the federal policy director for Giffords – a nonprofit created to prevent gun violence that formed after former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords was shot and severely injured in Tucson more than a decade ago.
Nichols pitched a number of policies to clamp down on straw purchasing: from signage and security cameras in gun stores, to relevant training requirements for gun dealers.
There are other policy changes Nichols hopes to see. More than a decade ago, the Obama Administration’s Department of Justice began exercising a requirement for gun dealers to report sales of multiple semi automatic weapons in the four border states – California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.
But Nichols said she thinks the reporting requirement should be expanded to other states.
“The gun traffickers are specifically avoiding (the border states), and seeking out guns from other states because of that,” she said.
Now, she said, straw purchases are being committed in states like Washington, Florida and Oklahoma. The arms are continuing to travel over state lines, through ports like those in Nogales, and into Mexico.
Brendan Iber, special agent in charge at the ATF’s Phoenix division, said the reporting requirement in border states has helped supply valuable information.
Iber added he couldn’t comment on whether the rule should be expanded.
But, he said, “If they want more done about it, then Congress, they’ll have to pass the laws for it. We will enforce what they put forward.”