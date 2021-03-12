My name is Lidia Sarahi Terrazas and this week I began working with the Nogales International on a long-term special reporting project called “Voces Calladas: Out of the Shadows.”
This community-funded project aims to examine political engagement and participation among the area’s monolingual Spanish-speaking residents, to identify barriers and examine ways to mitigate them.
I was born in Sinaloa, Mexico and emigrated to the United States when I was 10. I have a bachelor of science degree in communication studies and a master’s degree in investigative journalism, both from Arizona State University. Go Sun Devils!
After earning my bachelor’s, I planned to pursue law school which led me to work as a corporate immigration paralegal for two years. I walked into the world of immigration during a time of drastic policy changes, and that is when I realized that journalism would help me make a wider impact for the communities I was already serving.
In 2019, I was accepted to the first master’s program of investigative journalism offered by the Walter Cronkite School at ASU as a Roy W. Howard fellow. During the program, I had the opportunity to travel to Panama, specifically to Darien Province, to cover extra-continental migration. I focused on the changes in migration routes experienced by Cuban nationals after the termination of the Cuban Adjustment Act of 1966, otherwise known as “wet foot, dry foot.”
Along with my team, I had the opportunity to tour the outskirts of the Darien Gap, the most dangerous jungle in the world, where different migrant settlements have been established by Panama’s national border service. My background in immigration helped me understand new migration phenomena as well as the relationship between U.S. immigration policy and Latin America.
Most recently, I reported for the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at ASU, where I focused on the delays in the disbursement of CARES Act funding used to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 for homeless people in Puerto Rico.
I am the oldest of four siblings and I am the first in my family to graduate from college. For a short period in my life, I worked in the cherry fields of Yakima, Wash. along with my mother. This was one of the most impactful experiences of my life and it gives me a unique perspective in covering stories.
Now, I come to the Nogales International, where I look forward to producing stories tailored to this community and the unique terrain that is the local border. If you have any questions or story tips, please reach out to me at lidiaterrazas@nogalesinternational.com or (520) 200-7304.