A pair of flyover traffic ramps currently under construction in Nogales are meant to take heavy truck traffic out of the Mariposa Road intersections with Frank Reed Road and Interstate 19, and give the commercial vehicles a more direct path between the Mariposa Port of Entry and the interstate.
But not all commercial truck traffic in Nogales moves between the port and I-19. Many border-crossing vehicles drive the 3.75-mile length of Mariposa Road, also known as State Route 189, as they travel between the port of entry and produce warehouses on North Grand Avenue or in the Chula Vista areas.
During the high produce-import season, that can mean long lines of semi-trucks forming at the end of Mariposa Road as they wait to turn north onto Grand Avenue.
However, the ongoing $134-million overhaul of SR 189, which includes improvements along the length of Mariposa Road in addition to the flyover ramps, doesn’t directly address the truck backups at Mariposa and Grand Avenue.
Instead, plans call for adding another left turn lane from northbound Grand Avenue onto westbound Mariposa Road/SR 189 to speed up that segment of the traffic cycle at the intersection.
“That will allow us to adjust the timing of the signals at the intersection and optimize traffic flow through the intersection,” an ADOT spokesman said, adding: “Our traffic engineers also will monitor traffic flow to confirm this doesn’t create congestion on northbound Grand approaching Mariposa Road.”
However, due to space constraints, there won’t be a third turning lane added to Mariposa Road at the intersection to accommodate traffic turning north onto Grand.
“With the railroad tracks east of Grand Avenue, there is not enough right of way to safely add a third northbound lane to accommodate a possible third turn lane,” the ADOT spokesman said.
That means trucks headed for the warehouses on North Grand Avenue will continue to share two left turn lanes with passenger vehicles heading to businesses and residential areas north of the Grand-Mariposa intersection.