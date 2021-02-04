The $134-million revamp of State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) in Nogales has passed the halfway mark and is scheduled for completion this fall, barring unexpected delays, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a recently published project newsletter.
The centerpieces of the project, which began in earnest in May 2020, are two flyover ramps connecting SR 189 with Interstate 19. The girders for the individual sections of the two ramps, which run from east to north and south to west, are now in place and ready to have their roadways installed, ADOT said.
“Currently, crews are working to place the overhang falsework on both sides of each bridge, as well as the stay-in-place decking that will hold the concrete in place while it is poured and cured,” the newsletter says. “Crews will follow behind and begin placing the rebar for the decks.”
The contractor, Ames Construction of Scottsdale, is tentatively planning to start pouring the concrete for the decks in March, warm weather permitting, ADOT said.
The two ramps coincide to take traffic over the intersection of Frank Reed and Mariposa roads, and the first support column and pier caps at this segment are complete.
The drilling subcontractor completed the drilled shafts for the remaining combination bridge columns in late December and workers are now completing the remaining shared columns and pier caps by early spring, ADOT said.
The project also includes drainage upgrades and improvements on Mariposa Road east of I-19, as well as on Grand Avenue, and this work is in progress.
A component at the southern end of the project area, a roundabout at SR 189 and Target Range Road, has been divided into several phases, which allows one lane of traffic to remain open in each direction.
The first phase of concrete paving in that area is complete, ADOT said, and the contractor is scheduled to place temporary pavement this month, which will allow traffic to drive on the newly constructed concrete pavement.
“This will allow the next phase of roundabout construction and concrete paving to begin,” the project newsletter says, adding that the final traffic switch is scheduled for late March, “followed by the final items to complete the roundabout this summer.”