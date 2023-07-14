Jennifer St. John

Jennifer St. John listens as employees discuss her years of service at Santa Cruz County during a Tuesday meeting. St. John officially ended a 23-year stint with the county on Friday.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

After a 23-year-stint with Santa Cruz County, Jennifer St. John officially departed from the county manager post on Friday. She announced her retirement in January.

St. John initially signed on as the county’s finance director in 2000. At the time, she’d been working with the Auditor General’s Office in Phoenix.



Tags

Load comments