After a 23-year-stint with Santa Cruz County, Jennifer St. John officially departed from the county manager post on Friday. She announced her retirement in January.
St. John initially signed on as the county’s finance director in 2000. At the time, she’d been working with the Auditor General’s Office in Phoenix.
Moving to Santa Cruz County had seemed like a good idea, St. John recalled. At first, it seemed temporary.
“I told my friends in Phoenix, ‘I’m going to take this position for two years. I’ll grow professionally, and then I’ll come back to the Valley and have more job opportunities,’” St. John said during a public meeting Tuesday.
“Two years turned into four,” she added. “Four years turned into six. I had fallen in love with the community, the weather, my job and my coworkers.”
St. John was appointed to the county manager post in 2016 – taking on a top leadership position that involves overseeing day-to-day operations, working closely with the board of supervisors, and hiring non-elected department directors.
“Jennifer has broken the glass ceiling,” said Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez at Tuesday’s meeting, referring to St. John’s status as the first woman to lead as county manager.
With her departure, St. John will be replaced by Jesus Valdez, who’s served for more than a decade as the county’s public works director. Valdez has also been serving as deputy county manager since 2015.
Through a pandemic
During the Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday, county employees reflected on St. John’s years as finance director and county manager. When County Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez transitioned into his current position 17 years ago, he recalled, he was overwhelmed with the job’s financial tasks.
Through that transition, he met St. John.
“The first image I have of Jennifer is this blonde lady coming into the office with a red sweater, khaki pants, and throwing a financial report on the secretary’s table and saying, ‘Get this right. Make sure he knows what he’s doing,’” Velasquez recalled. “That was my welcome.”
Cecilia Mejia, who signed on as the county’s public fiduciary director in 2017, manages guardianship and conservatorship for residents who are incapacitated. Her department, she noted, sits in a corner of the county complex.
“Nobody knows that we’re there,” she smiled, addressing St. John Tuesday. “But you know that we’re there. And you always pop in. You’re always on top of how my staff was doing.”
Over the past two decades, the county has undergone economic recessions, and, at one point, an 11-year period of no salary raises – considerable obstacles, St. John recalled.
But the most memorable challenge, St. John said Tuesday, was a recent one: the COVID-19 pandemic. As the community suffered high infection and death rates, county and city staff partnered with the Mariposa Community Health Center to roll out a mass vaccination effort. By late April of 2021, the county had made significant progress – estimating a vaccination rate of 50 percent – and went on to improve, exhibiting rates far higher than those of counties throughout the state and nation.
“The single most wonderful thing I will ever do in my life is the vaccination clinic,” St. John said Tuesday.
What’s next
In April, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a contract with Valdez to serve as the next county manager. The three-year agreement starts Saturday, July 15 with a salary of $141,665. The contract requires Valdez to establish residency in Santa Cruz County within six months of the official start date.
St. John did not immediately respond to a question from the NI regarding what priorities should lie ahead as the county moves forward.
But the transition of leadership comes as the county takes on a number of challenges and tasks, including the establishment of a housing development strategy, a plan for the local tourism industry, and a “vitality district” plan for Rio Rico. Separately, the county’s planning and zoning commissioners, along with its supervisors, have begun analyzing a controversial rezoning plan in Rio Rico from prominent landowner Andy Jackson. The plan brought dozens of residents to Tuesday’s meeting to speak against the proposal during a lengthy call to the public.
The next public meeting – Valdez’s first as official county manager – is slated for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and will include a public hearing on Jackson’s proposal.