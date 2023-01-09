Jennifer St. John

Jennifer St. John is seen here after being appointed county manager in January 2016.

 File photo by Murphy Woodhouse

Jennifer St. John, who’s served as Santa Cruz County manager for the past six years, is set to leave the position this summer, she confirmed with the NI.

Her resignation, she said, will be effective July 14, marking a 23-year career with the county. Her most recent contract, signed in 2019, was set to expire in 2024.



