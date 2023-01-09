Jennifer St. John, who’s served as Santa Cruz County manager for the past six years, is set to leave the position this summer, she confirmed with the NI.
Her resignation, she said, will be effective July 14, marking a 23-year career with the county. Her most recent contract, signed in 2019, was set to expire in 2024.
Speaking on Friday, St. John said she’d submitted a letter of resignation to the County Board of Supervisors, adding that she wanted to focus on her health and take more opportunities to travel – and, she said, to volunteer with humanitarian and disaster relief groups like the Red Cross.
Still, she added, she’s not planning to leave Santa Cruz County, where she’s spent more than two decades.
“I’m going to stay here. I’m going to live in the community, I’m going to retire in the community,” she said. “I’ll miss all my coworkers. We built an amazing team.”
A county manager is an appointed, rather than elected, position. Under state law, the board of supervisors is responsible for choosing St. John’s replacement.
Reached Monday, District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz noted that he’d received St. John’s resignation letter last week. The supervisors, he added, hadn’t yet discussed a process for hiring a new manager.
“I have nothing but high respect for her,” Ruiz said.
St. John added that she was thankful to the supervisors, who appointed her in 2016 to fill the role, later renewing her contract in 2019.
“It was the greatest honor of my career,” she said.
Decades at county
St. John graduated from Arizona State University in 1994. Shortly after, she began working with the Office of the Auditor General in Phoenix, where she spent just over five years.
“And the rest of my career has been here,” she added, standing in the County Complex last Friday morning. St. John moved to Santa Cruz County in 2000, when she signed on as the county’s finance director. Within that position, she also spent time overseeing the county’s IT, maintenance and parks departments.
“I love the fact that as finance director I got to do a lot of different things,” she recalled. “That’s one of the, to me, one of the biggest advantages of being in a small community.”
In 2015, she accepted an offer from Cochise County to serve as its finance services director.
But she never made the move. In 2016, after the County Board of Supervisors voted not to renew the contract for then-Manager Carlos Rivera, they voted unanimously to appoint St. John to the role.
At the time, St. John signed a three-year contract. In 2019, the board voted unanimously to renew her contract, this time for five years. During that vote, the supervisors praised St. John for her work with the county.
“If you have someone that’s a leader and values what our employees bring to the table, then it makes our organization much more successful,” Ruiz said at the time.
County managers take on a series of tasks, working closely with the board of supervisors and overseeing department directors. They also have a direct role in hiring non-elected department directors.
St. John’s resignation comes less than a month after Suzanne “Suzie” Sainz announced her resignation and subsequent retirement after serving as county recorder for 27 years.