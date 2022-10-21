A vehicle sped into the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales late Friday morning, crashing through the front wall of the building and striking an employee.
The employee was flown to Tucson for further medical treatment, according to Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez.
Bermudez said an elderly couple was exiting the nearby drive-through at Walgreens when their vehicle accelerated toward the center, which houses the local campuses of Pima Community College and the University of Arizona. The driver told police he’d “lost control” of the vehicle, the chief said.
Bermudez added that the driver exhibited no visible signs of impairment, and neither the driver nor passenger of the vehicle were injured.
Later in the afternoon, workers patched up a gaping hole on the south side of the building’s facade.
Georgina Tavera, the center’s finance manager, said she’d been present in the building when she heard a noise.
“But I figured it was an accident outside,” she added.
Then, she said, she found the employee, who’d not only been hit, but dragged out of his office and into another room.
Tavera added that she applied first aid to the staffer, who had reportedly been participating on a Zoom meeting when he was struck.
School was in session at the building at the time of the crash, but there were no other injuries reported among the students and staff who were inside. Following the incident, classes were called off for the remainder of the day.
“We’re going to be able to open Monday,” said Liz Collier, a board member at the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College District. Collier also encouraged students to check their school email accounts and their Desire2Learn school portals.
“I never could have imagined that happening,” she added, sitting meters away from the crash site.
While Bermudez said NPD did not have an update on the college employee’s condition, he added that the man had been conscious before being flown to Tucson.