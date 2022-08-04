Vote here sign

A sign directs voters to a polling place at the Nogales Recreation Center on Tuesday.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez didn’t fare well in Tuesday’s Democratic gubernatorial primary – he lost to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs by 50 percentage points.

Lopez did manage to win more votes than Hobbs in his former home of Santa Cruz County, however. Unofficial and incomplete results posted by the County Elections Office just before midnight Tuesday showed Lopez with a 51 to 43 percent advantage over Hobbs among local Democratic voters.



