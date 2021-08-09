An issue of concern for several local residents who spoke last Thursday to the commission charged with redrawing Arizona’s legislative and congressional district boundaries was how well Santa Cruz County fits with Cochise County, and whether the two should be part of the same political districts.
Santa Cruz County is currently in Legislative District 2, which includes part of Pima County, and Congressional District 3, which includes much of Pima County as well as parts of Yuma and Maricopa counties. Both lean Democratic.
But Steve McEwen, of Rio Rico, chair of the local Republican Party, said he believes Santa Cruz County wants to be paired with Republican-leaning Cochise County “for consistent, common care for representation.”
“I find that the citizens of Santa Cruz County hold God the father, family and hard work to be the essence of life. These values define Santa Cruz County as a conservative community,” he told the members of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission during a public hearing last Thursday at the Quality Hotel Americana that was also simulcast at the Cochise County Board of Supervisors meeting room in Bisbee.
“For a decade, Santa Cruz has been governed by urban values,” McEwen said. “Decisions have been made that seem to ignore principles and our way of life. We are in desperate need of representation in our county government that understands us. Not a one-size-fits-all policy.”
Prior to the last redrawing of the districts 10 years ago, Santa Cruz County was split into two legislative districts, both of which included parts of Cochise County. Nogales and Rio were part of a district that was, at the time of redistricting, represented in Phoenix by three Cochise County Republicans. Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin were part of a district that was also represented by three Republicans – two from Pima County and one from Cochise.
Doug Holler of Rio Rico, past officer with the Santa Cruz County Democratic Party, expressed unease about regrouping Santa Cruz with Cochise.
“We’re a very large Hispanic population and I believe we’re represented well,” he told the commission. “I am concerned a bit with our friends to the east near Cochise County. I know there’s lots of Democrats and Independents in Cochise County. Yet, when I look at the representatives, I just see Republicans. No apparent Hispanic names.”
Santa Cruz County was also split into two congressional districts prior to the last redistricting. Previously, western communities were part of CD-7, represented by Democrat Raul Grijalva and the eastern part of the county was in CD-8, then represented by Democrat Gabrielle Giffords. The entire county was redrawn into a new CD-3 starting with the 2012 elections, and has been represented by Grijalva since then.
Edwardo “Ed” Delci of Kino Springs suggested Santa Cruz should stay together as part of the Santa Cruz River corridor because of “its cultural ties with Hispanic and Mexican origins, the economic trade lines and governmental ties with Pima County. These invaluable political ties only strengthen the minority vote, he said.
“The few vocal voices in the extreme right wing in the Elgin community region want to connect our region with Cochise County. They should just pack up their belongings, their bigoted racism and just move to Cochise County. Santa Cruz County should remain as one whole political unit,” said Delci, who currently serves as treasurer of the County Democratic Party.
In recent years, some residents of Eastern Santa Cruz County have advocated for redrawing the county lines to move their properties into Cochise.
State Rep. Gail Griffin, a Republican from Cochise County, has taken up their cause by introducing a bill in the state House of Representatives in early 2019 that would have formed a committee to study the consequences of a potential move. After the bill failed in the Senate, Griffin formed a special legislative committee called the Joint Ad-Hoc Committee on County Boundaries, which held its first public meeting in October 2019 in Sonoita, but has shown little activity since the pandemic.
Meant to avoid gerrymandering
Every 10 years, the state Constitution requires the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission to start from scratch to draw district lines and avoid gerrymandering, a practice intended to establish an unfair political advantage for a particular party or group by manipulating boundaries of electoral districts, IRC attorney Brett Johnson explained.
These grid maps are the constitutionally mandated starting point in Arizona’s redistricting process. This is to ensure that each IRC starts from scratch rather than simply modifying existing districts.
Grid maps reflect only two of the six criteria the commissioners are required to consider — equal population and compactness/contiguousness. As the Census Bureau prepares the 2020 figures reflecting new demographics, the commissioners are taking input on “communities of interest,” which are neighborhoods or groups of people who have common policy concerns and would benefit from being maintained in a single district on a map, he said. Keeping communities of interest together can be especially helpful to communities traditionally left out of the political process.
Several people from Santa Cruz County who submitted online comments to the IRC spoke of preserving a community of interest centered around eco-tourism and watersheds, sometimes using the same language. “The communities from Sahuarita to Nogales along the Santa Cruz River Corridor, as well as those in the adjacent highland, are best served by working together to choose legislative and congressional representatives,” read three of the submissions.
Speaking from Bisbee at last Thursday’s meeting, local resident Tamara Birch added a new strategy in redistricting, one that considers water management for agriculture and personal use. She also brought up sewage leaks in Nogales and Naco and the danger of groundwater contamination as areas of common interest between Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.
“I agreed with including the Santa Cruz County in the redistricting map as we deal with some common concerns,” she said.
The IRC is made up of two Democrats, two Republicans and an independent chair elected by the other commissioners. Commissioners Erika Neuberg (R), Derrick Watchman (I), Shereen Luner (D), David Mehl (R) and Douglas York (R) took part in last Thursday’s meeting, held as part of a listening tour meant to provide information and gather input.
Community members who didn’t speak up at the meeting can participate in the Community of Interest Survey online through 5 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Initial grid maps based only on districts of equal population are scheduled to be released on Sept. 14. They’ll be redrawn after all of the six mapping criteria are considered.
A second round of public hearings will follow, and final maps are scheduled to be approved by Dec. 22.
Learn more about the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission and its work at irc.az.gov.