Challenger signs

Signs direct voters to the polling place at Challenger Elementary School in Nogales on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

A single unconfirmed ballot was holding up the release of a complete tally of local primary election results on Monday.

According to County Elections Director Alma Schultz, the Recorder’s Office was waiting for someone who cast a conditional provisional ballot in the Aug. 2 primary to produce their ID before running a final report. The person has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to do so, she said.



