A single unconfirmed ballot was holding up the release of a complete tally of local primary election results on Monday.
According to County Elections Director Alma Schultz, the Recorder’s Office was waiting for someone who cast a conditional provisional ballot in the Aug. 2 primary to produce their ID before running a final report. The person has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to do so, she said.
The pending ballot was presumably the last of a batch of 43 provisional ballots cast on election day that remained to be confirmed and counted as of last Friday afternoon, when the County Elections Office published its most recent vote tally.
Among other results, the Friday afternoon report showed Jorge Maldonado with 1,154 votes and Arturo Garino with 826 in the primary election for Nogales mayor.
Another 167 votes were for a write-in candidate, though it wasn’t immediately clear how many of those were for Peter Lella, the only official write-in candidate in the race.
In the primary election for city council, Friday’s still-incomplete results showed incumbent candidates Hector Bojorquez, Jose “Joe” Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez leading the seven-candidate field in the race for three seats.
The report showed that Bojorquez had 1,060 votes, Diaz had 918 and Melendez-Lopez had 866.
However, a top-three finish in the primary election does not automatically earn a candidate a spot on the council. Candidates for City of Nogales office must also earn votes on a majority of the ballots cast in the primary – a threshold that wasn’t available as of Monday.
Still, Friday’s results from the mayoral election showed that at that point, there had been at least 2,147 ballots cast by city voters, and Bojorquez’s race-leading total of 1,060 votes was 49.4 percent of that amount.
In addition, the number of under- and over-voted ballots was still not available as of Monday. Undervotes come from ballots in which the voter did not make a selection in a particular race; overvotes are those in which the person selected more candidates than allowed. Those ballots won’t count for any candidate in the affected race, but could still be part of the overall tally of ballots cast.
If any of the city offices is not won outright during the primary, it will be put back on the ballot in November.
John Doyle was running fourth in Friday’s tally with 815 votes. He outperformed both Diaz and Melendez-Lopez at the polls on Tuesday, but the two incumbents were buoyed by strong showings with early voters.
Jose “Joe” Agosttini was fifth with 706 votes. Next came Vicente Gonzales with 589 and Miguel “Mike” Melendez with 466.
The results of the municipal election still must be “canvassed,” or formally approved, by the mayor and council in order for them to become official.
No-shows for hand count
According to Schultz, a group of Democrats and Republicans had been scheduled to participate in a bipartisan hand count starting Monday morning.
“They were all supposed to be here at 9 today, but not everyone showed,” Schultz said, adding that the poor turnout led to a cancellation of the event.
According to state law, county election officers are required to conduct a hand count of a sample of ballots to test the accuracy of their vote tabulation equipment – if there is participation from the county political parties.