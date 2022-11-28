A dilapidated former store in downtown Nogales caught fire on Monday while a demolition crew was working inside, authorities said. The blaze destroyed the building and damaged neighboring structures as well.
According to a statement from Nogales Fire Chief Jeff Sargent, the building where the fire started had suffered a partial roof collapse and was "in an abatement process with the City of Nogales." The crew was inside the structure "using a cut-off wheel when the fire started," Sargent said.
Cut-off wheels are grinding tools used to cut through metal and can produce showers of sparks.
Still, speaking at around 4 p.m., NFD Fire Marshal Jeff Polcari said the cause of the blaze was still to be officially determined, since the fire was still burning and investigators hadn't been able to examine the scene.
NFD received the initial call about the fire at 1:08 p.m., Sargent said in his statement. Upon arrival, NFD crews found an active fire in a single-story building, and additional units were requested from surrounding departments.
NI staffers arrived at the scene at about the same time and saw the former home of New Fashion Line at the northeast corner of Morley Avenue and Court Street fully engulfed in fire. The adjacent business to the south, a department store called Chi’s, was also burning and another flower shop nearby appeared to be either on fire or under immediate threat.
The store at 242 Morley Avenue where the fire started had long been closed to the public, though merchandise was still being stored inside. The city posted a notice of order and abatement at the structure on July 7, and the collapsed roof was documented by municipal officials at about the same time. Internal emails shared with the NI also show city leaders expressing concern about cracks in the building’s exterior, and crews had previously cordoned off the sidewalk in front on the store with caution tape.
As the fire burned Monday afternoon, heavy black smoke billowed northward from the fire, enveloping the Historic 1904 Courthouse. The courthouse was evacuated early on in the fire due to the smoke, Police Chief Roy Bermudez said, and nearby homes on Court Street were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Sargent's statement did not specify the extent of the fire. "There is no current estimate on total damages," it said.
All of the affected properties appeared to be owned by the same two people.
As of 4 p.m., the smoke had cleared considerably, though a stretch of Morley Avenue remained blocked off to the public. The entire building at the corner with Court Street had been leveled, while the damage appeared severe next door at Chi's.
In all, more than 35 firefighters and command staff from NFD and the Rio Rico and Tubac fire districts were on hand. A crew from UniSource was also at the scene, as nearby power lines could be seen burning during the height of the fire.