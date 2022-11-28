A dilapidated former store in downtown Nogales caught fire on Monday while a demolition crew was working inside, authorities said. The blaze destroyed the building and damaged neighboring structures as well.

According to a statement from Nogales Fire Chief Jeff Sargent, the building where the fire started had suffered a partial roof collapse and was "in an abatement process with the City of Nogales." The crew was inside the structure "using a cut-off wheel when the fire started," Sargent said.



