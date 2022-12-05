Mariachi beneath tarp

With dark skies overhead, Nogales High School’s Mariachi Apache plays beneath a tarp on Saturday, the first day of the Fiesta de Tumacácori. The two-day festival was bedeviled with rain showers, though Saturday was the drier of the two days.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Many parts of Santa Cruz County received more than an inch of precipitation as a storm system passed through the area last weekend.

A rain gauge operated by the Arizona Game and Fish Department at Peña Blanca Lake measured 1.57 inches over the two days. Like most spots, the bulk of the rainfall there came on Sunday.



