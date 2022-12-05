With dark skies overhead, Nogales High School’s Mariachi Apache plays beneath a tarp on Saturday, the first day of the Fiesta de Tumacácori. The two-day festival was bedeviled with rain showers, though Saturday was the drier of the two days.
Many parts of Santa Cruz County received more than an inch of precipitation as a storm system passed through the area last weekend.
A rain gauge operated by the Arizona Game and Fish Department at Peña Blanca Lake measured 1.57 inches over the two days. Like most spots, the bulk of the rainfall there came on Sunday.
A county-operated gauge at State Route 82 and Sonoita Creek in Patagonia Lake recorded 1.3 inches of rain over the weekend, while Patagonia Lake saw 1.22 inches.
The county measured 1.18 inches of precipitation at both Palo Parado and Peck Canyon at the north end of Rio Rico, while gauges in Nogales recorded just under an inch.
The National Weather Service in Tucson tallied 1.15 inches over the two days at the Nogales International Airport. It was the first measurable rainfall at the airport in 39 days.
Santa Cruz County’s total annul rainfall is usually around 17 inches, with six inches expected in the winter months and rest during the June 15-Sept. 30 monsoon.
Other parts of Southern Arizona saw even more rainfall last weekend. The NWS reported between 2 and 3.4 inches in areas of Pinal, Gila and Graham counties, as well as 6.3 inches on Mount Lemmon north of Tucson.