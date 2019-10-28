Residents of three Patagonia-area homes fell victim to burglaries while another nearby household suffered a car theft last week, according to Sgt. Santiago Gonzales, spokesman for the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
Three callers from Red Rock Canyon Road called sheriff’s dispatch on Wednesday, Oct. 23 to report that their houses had been broken into the previous day.
“There was also a stolen vehicle that was reported to the Patagonia Marshal’s Office within that same area, so I think at this point it’s fair to say that they do appear to be related,” Gonzales said.
He added that items taken from the homes included bottles of alcohol, jewelry, an iPad and possibly some clothing. The perpetrator or perpetrators also went into the refrigerators and some homes had been ransacked, Gonzales said.
“The regular burglaries – if you want to call them that – that we’re accustomed to seeing is that they take televisions, high-end items, wipe out the house sometimes,” Gonzales said. “But that’s not what happened in these cases.”
Although authorities don’t have many leads on the three burglaries, he said, they found a clothing item outside one of the homes, which they believe belonged to a perpetrator.
“At this point, we don’t know if it was foreign nationals that might’ve gone into these houses,” Gonzales said, adding that the Sheriff’s Office forwarded the information to the U.S. Border Patrol, but it hadn’t led to any new leads.
Gonzales had limited information on the car that was reported stolen, as the Patagonia Marshal’s Office handled that call. Marshal Joe Patterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.