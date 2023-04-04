WCMS (copy)

A threat was left in a bathroom Wednesday at Wade Carpenter Middle School in Nogales.

 File photo by Kendal Blust

A recent plague of violent threats left in campus bathrooms spread from high schools to middle schools this week.

On Tuesday, and eighth-grade girl was arrested and charged with two felony offenses after a message that threatened a mass shooting was found on a bathroom wall at Desert Shadows Middle School.



