A recent plague of violent threats left in campus bathrooms spread from high schools to middle schools this week.
On Tuesday, and eighth-grade girl was arrested and charged with two felony offenses after a message that threatened a mass shooting was found on a bathroom wall at Desert Shadows Middle School.
In addition, the names of two other eighth-grade girls suspected to be involved in the incident were referred to the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution, according to a news release from Sheriff David Hathaway.
Then, in what school officials termed a “copycat” episode, a threat was found in a restroom just as the school day was beginning on Wednesday at Wade Carpenter Middle School.
WCMS students and staff were directed to shelter in place and remain in their first-period classroom while the threat was investigated.
“The perpetrator was quickly identified through the collaboration of the Nogales Police Department and school/district administrators,” Principal Frank Gilvin wrote in a message to parents that was shared on the school’s and school district’s Facebook pages at 11:21 a.m.
“Regular classes have resumed as normal, but we still wanted to share this information with you and reassure you that at all times students were safe,” Gilvin’s message said.
NPD did not immediately confirm whether the suspect in the WCMS threat had been arrested and charged.
The girl who was arrested following the incident at DSMS on Tuesday was charged with making terrorist threats, a Class 3 felony, and disruption of an educational institution, a Class 6 felony, the Sheriff Hathaway said in his news release.
Hathaway did not release the names of any of the student suspects, citing their age. He said the investigation was ongoing.
According to the news release, staff at DSMS became aware of the threat at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A message about the incident was posted to the school’s Facebook page at 3:33 p.m. that afternoon.
“The threat was written in a girl's restroom and was reported before the end of the fifth period,” read the message, which was signed by Principal Chris Miranda.
“Law enforcement was immediately notified and officers were dispatched to the school. Students and staff sheltered in place and were not allowed to proceed to the sixth and last period of the day while the credibility of the message was being assessed and investigated,” Miranda wrote, adding that after-school activities were cancelled for the day “out of an abundance of caution.”
The Sheriff's Office planned to have personnel on campus at DSMS on Wednesday "to support a safe and secure learning environment for students and staff," the message said.
Desert Shadows and Wade Carpenter middle schools are both part of the Nogales Unified School District. However, because DSMS is just north of city limits, it lies within the jurisdiction of the Sheriff’s Office. NPD responds to incidents within the city of Nogales.
In the messages posted following the WCMS threat on Wednesday, NUSD asked parents to talk to their children about the “severe consequences” that result from making school threats.
“The district wants students to understand that even if the threat was issued to disrupt school or testing, the student(s) involved will be held responsible both by the district (through long-term suspension or expulsion) and by local law enforcement where this behavior results in charges,” it said.
Started at high schools
The threats at DSMS and WCMS followed similar incidents at three local high schools.
On the afternoon of Friday, March 17, a sheriff’s deputy reported that a threat of a shooting had been written on a bathroom wall at Rio Rico High School. School officials notified parents of the incident shortly before school began on Monday, March 20, and said the threat had been deemed non-credible.
However, after an airdrop message that officials described as “alarming” began circulating on campus on March 20, RRHS students and staff were told to shelter in place. There were no more reported incidents that day at the school.
That same day, a post-it note discovered in a restroom at Nogales High School warned that a shooting would take place at NHS on March 23. On March 22, the Nogales Unified School District issued its first public statement about the threat, saying police had investigated and determined that it wasn’t credible.
That episode was followed by another incident on March 23, when a message warning of a school shooting was discovered on a restroom wall at Pierson High School. NUSD advised parents and the community of the note that same day, in which they called it a “copycat” incident.
Subsequently, four people were arrested in connection with the threats at NHS and PHS, according to the Nogales Police Department. The four, all juveniles, were charged with making terrorist threats and disrupting an educational institution, police said.
No arrests have been announced in the RRHS case.