Teams of high schoolers from across Southern Arizona wrote essays, gave speeches, participated in interviews, took tests and competed in a quiz game as part of the Arizona Academic Decathlon Region III Competition held last weekend at Nogales High School.
For two days, the students demonstrated their knowledge in math, science, economics, literature, music, art and social science, earning thousands of points in the process. In the end, the team from Canyon Del Oro topped the field with 37,746.7 points, while the host squad from NHS finished 11th with 24,732.8 points – good enough to qualify for the state competition to be held at Phoenix College on March 10-11.
In addition, NHS shined as the host school, with the state Academic Decathlon coordinator saying that they’d set a standard for future regional events, according to Athletic Director Eric Sowle.
“The banners created by our art students that were hung in the gym will be on display at the state competition, and they’ve asked to see if our students would be willing to design banners for all state-qualifying schools,” Sowle wrote in an email.
The events kicked off Friday with a musical opening ceremony. As the Junior Air Force ROTC presented colors for the evening, student Esmeralda Soto sang the National Anthem. Mariachi Apache, along with the high school’s Ballet Folklórico, later collaborated onstage for a multi-song performance.
Taking the mic, Nogales Unified School District Superintendent Angel Canto explained the history of the decades-old decathlon: Dr. Robert Peterson, a former World War II pilot, established the practice in 1968 after becoming a school principal in California.
“I remember last year, we hosted Region III virtually,” Canto said, adding with a grin: “I must say, I am much more excited to see you all here and do this in person.”
That evening, the competition began with the decathletes delivering speeches and being interviewed.
On Saturday, the students spent the morning taking tests in the seven subject areas. In the afternoon, they were welcomed into gym by the NHS cheerleaders for the Super Quiz Relay.
Working in groups of three, the competitors put their heads together to answer multiple-choice questions in a quiz-show format.
Topics included the style of French artist Jacques-Louis David’s 1784 painting “Oath of the Horatii,” character motivation in Charles Brockden Brown’s novel “Wieland,” what happens to an atom that gains electrons, the significance of Sept. 4, 1774 in American history, and math questions that were unintelligible to many of the adults on hand.
Academic Decathlon is meant to include participants of various levels of academic achievement. Teams are comprised of up to nine members who are subdivided into three divisions – Varsity, Scholastic and Honors – according to grade point average.
The members of the NHS team are Xavier Gonzalo-Corella, Abraham Estrada (Varsity); Gael Tavera, Alec Rendon and Diego Moreno (Scholastic); and Ethan Zuniga, Jesus Gerardo-Aguilar and Tabitha Paulette Bilow (Honors). Their coach is Ravi Dutt.
Several of the Nogales students earned individual medals at the decathlon, including:
• Abraham Estrada: Third place, Varsity Division, art.
• Alec Rendon: Third place, Scholastic Division, art.
• Ethan Zuniga: Third place, Honors Division, interviews.
The regional competition also involved the participation of NHS students, staff and community volunteers who served as essay graders, test proctors, quiz monitors, and speech and interview judges.