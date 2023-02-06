Teams of high schoolers from across Southern Arizona wrote essays, gave speeches, participated in interviews, took tests and competed in a quiz game as part of the Arizona Academic Decathlon Region III Competition held last weekend at Nogales High School.

For two days, the students demonstrated their knowledge in math, science, economics, literature, music, art and social science, earning thousands of points in the process. In the end, the team from Canyon Del Oro topped the field with 37,746.7 points, while the host squad from NHS finished 11th with 24,732.8 points – good enough to qualify for the state competition to be held at Phoenix College on March 10-11.

folklorico

Mariachi Apache musicians, along with the Nogales High School's Ballet Folklórico, perform during the decathlon's opening ceremony.
Academic Decathlon

A projector allowed the audience in the gym for the Super Quiz Relay to study the same questions the students were working on.


