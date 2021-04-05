The temperature in the local area hit 91 on Sunday, breaking a daily record that had stood for more than six decades.
According records from the National Weather Service in Tucson, which measures meteorological conditions at the Nogales International Airport, Sunday’s heat eclipsed the 89-degree high for April 4 established back in 1959.
Sunday, the hottest day of the year so far, was the eighth-consecutive day in which the high at the airport reached 80 degrees or more. During the first four days of April, the average daily high was 88.3 and the average daily low was 50.8. The normal highs and lows for those four days are 75.5 and 41.5.
High temperatures are forecasted to remain in the 80s throughout the rest of the week.