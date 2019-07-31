1.5 years for man who assaulted, fled officers
A 30-year-old man who attacked and repeatedly tried to escape from sheriff’s officers in Rio Rico was sentenced to 18 months in state prison.
On Feb. 22, a deputy and lieutenant responded to a house in Rio Rico after a call about a restraining order violation, according to a pre-sentencing report filed in the case.
The lieutenant stayed with a woman at the entrance of the residence while the deputy searched for Hector Hernandez, who was eventually found hiding behind a shower curtain.
When he was discovered, Hernandez rushed the deputy and hit him in the face. The officer’s gun fell to the ground and Hernandez ran toward it, according to the report.
The deputy yelled at Hernandez and tried to hold him back. After a struggle involving both officers, Hernandez was handcuffed.
The deputy then sent the lieutenant to put Hernandez in a vehicle.
Once outside, Hernandez made a break and ran away from the officer. The lieutenant chased and eventually apprehended Hernandez, who sustained some injuries.
The report did not explain how Hernandez was injured, but the officers subsequently transported him to Holy Cross Hospital.
After he received medical treatment, a deputy removed Hernandez’s handcuffs so that he could change clothes.
Before the deputy could replace the handcuffs, the report states, Hernandez broke free from the officer’s grasp, jumped off the hospital bed and ran for the door.
He made it out of the room, but slipped in the hallway and was handcuffed with his hands behind his back by the deputy.
Officers then placed additional restraints on his legs and transported him to the county jail.
Hernandez ultimately agreed to a plea deal that included dismissing charges brought in another case in which he was accused of sexual assault.
On July 22, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink sentenced Hernandez to serve 1.5 years for aggravated assault on a peace officer, a Class 5 felony, and one year for resisting arrest, a Class 6 felony.
The judge ordered that the sentences be served concurrently and gave Hernandez credit for 149 days served prior to sentencing.
Seven years for man charged in carjacking
After attempting to steal a vehicle in Nogales, and stealing a truck from Tucson, a local man was sentenced to seven years in prison.
On May 28, 2018, a Ford F-250 was reported stolen in Tucson, according to a pre-sentencing report.
That same day, 36-year-old Luis Miguel Dominguez attempted to drive the vehicle into Mexico through the DeConcini Port of Entry.
Dominguez was questioned at the port, and reportedly said that he had been pressured to steal cars and admitted that he expected to be paid $1,200 to transport the vehicle into Mexico.
He said that the truck belonged to his uncle; he had stolen it because he hoped that if he were detained, his uncle would not press charges.
He also said that he had previously crossed two vehicles into Mexico.
The apprehension at DeConcini came two weeks after Dominguez had been detained for questioning outside of the Nogales Walmart, in relation to an attempt to steal a vehicle.
On July 22, Superior Court Judge Thomas Fink sentenced Dominguez to seven years for theft of a means of transportation, a Class 3 felony, and three years for attempted theft of a means of transportation, a Class 4 felony.
The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently, with Dominguez granted credit for 254 days already served.
Dominguez was additionally ordered to pay $2,226 in restitution.