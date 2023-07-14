Man gets prison after high-speed pursuit
A Tucson man was sentenced to prison at Santa Cruz County Superior Court June 26, nearly two years after he led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in Sahuarita.
Andrew Ryan Lozinski, 31, was sentenced to three years in prison by Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega, and was given credit for 278 days served prior to his sentencing, according to court documents. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault, a Class 2 felony.
On October 1, 2021, the Nogales Police Department received a call about six suspicious individuals in the Meadow Hills neighborhood, according to Lozinski’s presentence report.
As two officers responded to the area, the report said, dispatch personnel informed them that the suspicious individuals had reportedly gotten into a gray car. A woman in the area flagged down one of the officers to notify him that the gray vehicle had fled eastbound on Camino Campestre.
The officer caught up to the gray Chevy Malibu – driven by Lozinski – and signaled him to pull over. Lozinski obliged, but as the officer opened his car door, the report said, Lozinski accelerated and sped past the officer, nearly hitting the policeman.
According to the presentence report, Lozinski came to another stop at the intersection of North Country Club and West Frontage Road, where his passengers began exiting the vehicle. However, the report said, Lozinski almost ran over several individuals as he accelerated the car again.
One woman, who was not safely out of the car when Lozinski sped away, fell backwards out of the vehicle and hit her head on the asphalt. An officer noted they “knew she was going to have serious physical injury and possibly lose her life,” the presentence report said.
And as he sped away, Lozinski’s car also collided with the second officer’s patrol vehicle, pushing the car off the road and causing the officer to crash into construction barricades.
A third NPD officer helped with the high-speed chase, but their pursuit ended when Lozinski drove out of city limits – at which point U.S. Border Patrol took over, according to the report.
Border Patrol later notified NPD that Lozinski had been apprehended as he ran out of the vehicle near Duval Mine Road in Sahuarita, the report said. Lozinski’s car was found facing north on the southbound lanes of Interstate 19, near Exit 69.
Back in Nogales, according to the presentence report, the passengers that had exited Lozinski’s vehicle confirmed they were in the United States illegally and were given medical attention. Lozinski was taken into Border Patrol custody on federal charges.
In a formal statement at the County Adult Detention Center on June 15, prior to his sentencing in local court, Lozinski said he had been in federal custody since his arrest in October 2021.
He said his time in custody has given him time to think and learn from his mistakes, and added that he wants to live a drug-free life moving forward.
Rio Rico man sentenced to time in prison for drug use
After being caught twice in possession of narcotics in downtown Nogales, a Rio Rico resident was sentenced to prison July 3 at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.
Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega sentenced Isaac Chaparro Vizcarra, 29, to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession or use of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony, according to court documents. Each count carries a prison term of four years, to be served consecutively. He was given credit for 225 days served prior to his sentencing.
According to Chaparro Vizcarra’s presentence report, the charges stem from two separate incidents.
On June 8, 2022, the Nogales Police Department responded to a report of a man smoking narcotics while sitting on a stairwell near two businesses on Crawford Street and Terrace Avenue.
Upon arrival, the report said, an NPD officer saw the man smoking from a pipe with foil paper. The man – later identified as Chaparro Vizcarra – told the officer that he was smoking fentanyl pills, then threw the drug paraphernalia to the ground.
The report stated that three NPD officers later searched his body and found that he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, about 13 fentanyl pills and seven grams of methamphetamine.
Chaparro Vizcarra asked an officer to issue a long form for the incident because the drugs were “only for personal use,” and the amount he had “was nothing” compared to what he typically consumed in a day, the report said. He was then booked into the Santa Cruz County Adult Detention Center for the incident.
About a month later, NPD officers responded to the same location in downtown Nogales over reports of three suspicious individuals sitting on a stairwell.
When officers arrived, the report said, one of the individuals – Chaparro Vizcarra – took off running. He returned a few minutes later and denied that he’d run away from police, adding that he only went inside a local restaurant to buy a milkshake.
The presentence report said officers conducted a search and found that Chaparro Vizcarra was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a pistol magazine with 10 rounds. Officers then did a security search of the area and located a handgun, with the same type of ammunition, thrown in a nearby trashcan.
Chaparro Vizcarra was also in possession of a small bag with a white crystal substance and blue pills. Test results of those substances later confirmed it was cocaine and fentanyl.
In a statement submitted to the County Adult Detention Center June 15, prior to his sentencing, Chaparro Vizcarra said he accepted responsibility for his actions.
“I have a serious drug problem and I know that I have to address it,” he said in his statement.
Woman gets jail time for transporting drugs
A woman from Nogales, Sonora was sentenced to time in prison for her role in transporting drugs across the border and down Interstate 19 earlier this year.
Arely Joenia Avila-Cuamba, 23, was sentenced July 3 to a year and six months in prison by Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega, according to court records. She had previously pleaded guilty to one count of solicitation possession of narcotic drugs for sale, a Class 4 felony. She was given credit for 107 days served prior to her sentencing.
U.S. Border Patrol agents working at the I-19 checkpoint on March 17 referred a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse to secondary inspection after a dog alerted officers to the vehicle, according to Avila-Cuamba’s presentence report.
Agents conducted a search of the vehicle using a handheld X-ray scan, the report said, and discovered approximately 32 black cellophane bundles hidden in the seat cushions and both quarter panels of the car. The agents suspected the bundles contained fake oxycodone pills, and a test of the substance resulted positive for fentanyl.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Avila-Cuamba, who was traveling with her 6-year-old son. According to the report, the child was transported to the Border Patrol station in Nogales, where the Mexican Consulate made arrangements to have a family member take custody of the boy. The Drug Enforcement Agency took Avila-Cuamba into federal custody.
During an interview with officers on March 22, Avila-Cuamba said she had previously received a call from a man who instructed her to cross the U.S.-Mexico border through Nogales and travel north on I-19, the report said. The trip, the man told her, would be a test to see whether Border Patrol agents referred her to secondary inspection.
Avila-Cuamba said she had completed the same trip about five times within the previous month, and was told each time that she would not be carrying drugs in her vehicle. She added that she was unaware there were drugs concealed in her vehicle the day of her arrest, the report said.
According to her presentence report, she told officers that she was paid $100-500 Mexican pesos, per trip, to cross the unloaded vehicle into the United States. She added that she was told she’d be transporting drugs the following weekend, and would be paid $3,000 to $4,000 U.S. dollars for the trip.
Avila-Cuamba was booked into the County Adult Detention Center the day of the incident and has been serving time since.