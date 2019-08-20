Habitual septuagenarian shoplifter gets 2.5-year term
A senior citizen who was repeatedly caught shoplifting at stores in Nogales was sentenced to a 2.5-year term in state prison.
Jose Mendez Lovio, 71, of Nogales, was sentenced Aug. 12 by Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court for three new shoplifting convictions, as well as for violating his probation in another case.
According to court records, Mendez was put on probation in May 2018 for a conviction stemming from a shoplifting arrest on Aug. 24, 2017.
By the time of his sentence, the records show, he had already been busted again.
On April 5, 2018, Mendez was arrested after a store manager at Dollar Tree reported him to Nogales police for shoplifting. During that arrest, he was found to have also stolen some shirts from JC Penney.
On Jan. 13, 2019, Mendez was caught on video at Walmart putting items into a plastic bag. He then proceeded to the self-pay registers, where he paid for some items, but not the ones in the plastic bag. He was arrested after walking out of the store with the stolen merchandise.
Two months later, on March 9, Mendez returned to Walmart despite having been banned from the store. A security officer who recognized him watched as Mendez put several dog leashes in his pockets and four pairs of women’s shoes in his backpack. He allegedly stuffed additional merchandise into his pants before walking out of the store.
For each of his convictions – all Class 4 felony shoplifting offenses – Mendez was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and given credit for 156 days already served.
The judge ordered that the sentences be served concurrently (at the same time).
Mexican officials bust cross-border car theft
On May 10, court records show, 29-year-old Victor Rivas drove a vehicle across the border into Nogales, Sonora, where Mexican officials referred him for a secondary inspection.
When the officials saw that Rivas had no paperwork for the vehicle, they referred him back to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP officers then checked the license plate and learned that the car had been reported stolen two days earlier from a repair shop in Tucson.
Rivas reportedly told officers that an unknown male had given him the vehicle at a McDonald’s in Nogales. He was arrested and taken to the county jail.
Rivas later pleaded guilty to Class 6 felony car theft, and on Aug. 12, Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court sentenced him to 1.5 years in prison, with credit for 94 days already served.