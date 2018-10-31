Driver of stolen car gets 2.5-year term in state prison
On June 12, 2017, a Border Patrol agent conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen in Sonoita and detained 18-year-old Samuel Antonio Rodriguez of Nogales, Sonora.
Rodriguez, who was taken to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning, admitted that a friend was going to pay him $100 for taking the car to Nogales, Sonora. However, he insisted he wasn’t aware that the vehicle was stolen, according to his pre-sentence report.
He added that he had been paid to cross other vehicles into Mexico for another friend before, and none of those cars had been stolen.
In a pre-sentence statement, Rodriguez said that he had agreed to cross the car into Mexico because his friend didn’t have the paperwork to enter the United States.
“The reason why I did it was because I was under the influence of drugs and I needed money to help my mother and girlfriend who was two months pregnant,” he said in his pre-sentence statement to a probation officer on Oct. 11.
On Oct. 22, Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court sentenced Rodriguez to 2.5 years in prison with credit for 124 days served after he pleaded guilty to the attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony.
It was his second prison sentence of the year.
Federal court records show that on Jan. 12, U.S. Judge Raner Collins sentenced Rodriguez to 1.5 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana.
That conviction stemmed from an incident on June 26, 2017, when Rodriguez and another man were caught by Border Patrol agents while traveling in a white van in the area of State Route 82 northeast of Nogales that had been loaded with approximately 1,140 pounds of marijuana.
Judge Fink ordered that Rodriguez’s sentence in the Santa Cruz County case run concurrent to – or at the same time as – his federal sentence.
Teen given 1-year sentence for smuggling meth
An 18-year-old woman from Nogales, Sonora was sentenced to one year in adult prison after pleading guilty to a Class 4 felony drug offense that she committed approximately three weeks before her 18th birthday.
On Sept. 20, 2017, the defendant tried to enter the United States through the Morley Gate Port of Entry and asked to return to Mexico when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents began to question her, according to the pre-sentence report.
When a drug-sniffing dog alerted to contraband on the teen’s body, CBP agents searched her and found 1.05 pounds of methamphetamine concealed on her lower back, the report said.
Moments prior, a co-defendant — another underage girl — had been detained in a separate lane of the Morley port after she was found with a little less than a half-pound of methamphetamine in her groin area. Both teens were taken to the Santa Cruz County Juvenile Detention Center, though only one was charged as an adult.
That defendant, the now-18-year-old from Nogales, Sonora, told a probation officer during her pre-sentence interview on Sept. 5 that she was ready to move on from the county jail.
“I want to leave to prison already. They say it’s good over there, they have work, better food… like if you were out (free),” she reportedly said.
She was sentenced to a year in prison on Oct. 8 by Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court, who gave her credit for 124 days served in jail prior to the sentencing.
Her co-defendant served 62 days in detention and was sentenced in November 2017 to unsupervised probation by Presiding Judge Thomas Fink after pleading guilty to a Class 2 felony drug offense, court records show.
The NI is not naming the two defendants because they were both juveniles at the time of their offenses.
Probation, jail for shoplifter caught with drugs
After 19-year-old Lamberto Figueroa of Rio Rico was arrested for attempting to steal a television on Jan. 13, Nogales Police Department officers found him in possession of a plastic bag with marijuana and multiple pills.
According to the NPD report, employees from a local store reported that a man inside the store had tried to shoplift a television twice, and had proof of the incidents on surveillance footage.
Upon arresting Figueroa for attempted shoplifting, the officers found him in possession of narcotics and transported him to the county jail. He eventually pleaded guilty at Santa Cruz County Superior Court to a Class 5 felony drug offense.
During a pre-sentence interview on Oct. 4, Figueroa accepted responsibility for his actions and said, “My habits are related to drugs. Drugs are the reason why I’m here.”
Figueroa added that he believed his crime wasn’t serious enough for him to remain incarcerated.
On Oct. 15, Judge Thomas Fink sentenced Figueroa to three years of intensive supervised probation, as well as 60 days in jail with credit for 25 days served prior to his sentencing.
Figueroa’s conditions of probation consist of participating in an appropriate drug treatment or education program.