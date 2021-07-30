Acknowledging the financial hardships faced by the community while also asserting the need for more revenue, the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously agreed to raise the county’s combined property tax rate by 9 cents as part of a new budget that they also approved on Tuesday.
The move came three weeks after the board approved the tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 with a staff recommendation to increase the county’s combined primary and secondary tax rates by twice that amount: 18 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The board is allowed to lower the tax rate it approved in the tentative budget, but cannot raise it.
On Tuesday, Supervisors Rudy Molera and Bruce Bracker noted additional costs that the county had incurred from the state – a previous justification for trying to raise more revenue through taxes. But in the end, they said they didn’t think it was right to impose an increase as high as the one that was initially proposed, which would have raised the primary tax by 15 cents per $100 of assessed value, and the flood control tax by 3 cents.
“I don’t know if I’m personally comfortable with 15 cents at this point in time,” Molera said in reference to the primary property tax rate, and requested that it be lowered to 8 cents.
For his part, Bracker said: “I do hear what Supervisor Molera is saying. I’m actually a little more conservative… My proposal would be a 5-cent increase.”
Supervisor Manuel Ruiz came down in the middle with a suggestion of a 7-cent increase of the primary tax rate. The three supervisors unanimously voted in favor of that proposal.
The final budget now includes a 7-cent increase on the primary property tax, bringing the rate to a total of $4.05 per $100 of assessed value. The new flood control tax rate is $0.81 per $100 of assessed value.
That brings the total county tax rate to a total of $4.96 per $100 of assessed value, up from last fiscal year’s county tax rate of $4.87.
Still, while Ruiz agreed with lowering the initially proposed tax increase in light of the community’s economic struggles, he added that the 9-cent tax increase would not be enough to put the county finances where they needed to be.
Financial burdens
The county’s overall final budget for Fiscal Year 21-22 is set at $111.59 million, significantly higher than last year’s adopted budget of $90.5 million.
The special revenue fund is estimated at $62.37 million, most of which comes from federal and state grants, including COVID-related funding that the county officials anticipate receiving, according to Finance Director Mauricio Chavez.
The enterprise fund grew from $7.6 million last year to $9.6 million this year, due to expenses associated with the closure and post-closure costs of the landfill, Chavez said.
The general fund also grew from $29 million last year to more than $35.5 million this year. Part of those funds will be used to cover an increase in state-mandated expenses, as well as a new salary structure that will increase some employees’ wages.
Chavez said the county faces approximately $570,000 of additional costs for state-mandated expenses that include employees’ retirement and health insurance costs, as well as a revenue loss resulting from the state’s move to lower its commercial property tax rates.
In addition, the new salary plan – which would provide more structure for county employees to get promoted and see salary increases every three years – is expected to cost the county an additional $646,000 out of the general fund upon implementation this year, and another $90,000 each year after that.
By law, the supervisors held a public hearing immediately prior to their meeting Tuesday to consider the final budget. Steve McEwen, a Santa Cruz County Republican Party leader, was the only community member who participated. He requested that the board ask its employees to make bigger contributions to their own retirement and healthcare costs, rather than imposing those expenses on the taxpaying public.
Given the loss of jobs, closures of businesses and increased costs of living, McEwen, who participated telephonically, said he didn’t think it was responsible for the county to impose such a big tax hike at the moment.
“Driving around town, you can see that job opportunities in Santa Cruz County have gone almost to a dead stop due to business closures,” McEwen said. “And yet, you want to burden the citizens of Santa Cruz County even further?”
‘It’s raining’
Supervisor Ruiz said that most county employees were capped on what they can contribute to their own retirement funds, and the county was responsible for making up the difference.
All three supervisors also insisted on the importance of increasing county employees’ salaries, noting that there had been no salary increases since 2017, and that the county had maintained the same number of employees with its general fund since around 2008.
“We have to take care of our employees. It’s real critical. You want retention, you want a good workforce, you want a good service,” Molera said.
And while the three supervisors acknowledged that many community members are struggling to get by financially, they noted that the additional expenses made it necessary to impose some sort of tax increase.
“I would hate for us to be caught in a place where, three years down the line, that either we have to raise it by a dollar or we have to cut personnel,” Ruiz said.
He added that, although the county had received financial assistance from the state and federal governments in light of the pandemic, officials were still unsure about how they would be allowed to use and allocate those funds.
Still, Bracker said that those grants put the county in a position to at least lower the tax rate increase that was included in the tentative budget.
“Because some of the funding that’s come in, we’ve been able to cover some of our costs, we’ve been able to build a little bit of money in our rainy day fund, and I think it’s raining,” Bracker said.