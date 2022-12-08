Courthouse

The Historic 1904 Courthouse in downtown Nogales, seen here in 2014.

 File photo by Murphy Woodhouse

South32, an international mining company developing a major project in the Patagonia Mountains, is set to occupy office space in the historic 1904 Courthouse in downtown Nogales.

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to solidify the deal at a regular meeting Tuesday morning. According to county documents, the mining corporation will pay $1,000 a month for a 278-foot rentable space within the county-owned building.

Notice

This public notice, posted on the north side door of the 1904 Courthouse, was apparently part of the county's effort to notify the community of the availability of the commercial office space in the building.


