South32, an international mining company developing a major project in the Patagonia Mountains, is set to occupy office space in the historic 1904 Courthouse in downtown Nogales.
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to solidify the deal at a regular meeting Tuesday morning. According to county documents, the mining corporation will pay $1,000 a month for a 278-foot rentable space within the county-owned building.
The one-year lease began the day of Tuesday’s meeting – Dec. 6 – and the contract allows the company to renew the lease for up to four consecutive terms.
Supervisor Bruce Bracker lauded the arrangement, citing a need for revitalization in downtown Nogales.
“Anything we can do to bring businesses back to downtown. And it’s the long-term stuff that we’re asking South32 to do,” he said.
And while no public hearing was held to weigh public input on the arrangement, the supervisors and the County Attorney’s Office emphasized that the steps they had taken to lease the space had been entirely legal.
“We followed all the procurement laws as stated,” said Supervisor Manny Ruiz, who represents District 1, where the courthouse is located.
According to state law, if a county hopes to lease a property for under $5,000 a month, there is no requirement for a public auction.
In other words, the county did not – and was not required to – hold an auction for the small office space on Morley Avenue, considering its price of $1,000 per month.
Reached for comment earlier this week, County Manager Jennifer St. John said the county had placed an ad in the Nogales International and on the county website, and posted signage on the courthouse alerting the public of the potential lease, fulfilling legal requirements.
A photo included in county documents shows that a letter-sized sheet of paper, with normal-sized black-and-white print, was placed on of the courthouse’s side doors – presumably detailing the lease opportunity. The ad in the NI was published as a paid legal notice, meaning it was not submitted through, or seen by, the news department. The Patagonia Regional Times, a publication covering Eastern Santa Cruz County, was not included in the county’s notification process.
No other bidders, St. John said, had expressed interest in renting the space.
Size and scope
The courthouse, arguably one of the most iconic buildings in Nogales, had previously housed classes offered by Cochise College, among other uses. In 2017, however, the college moved its services out of the building and county altogether. Last year, the County Superintendent of Schools Office began moving its staff into the building.
The space that will now be occupied by South32 had most recently housed adult education courses, according to St. John, who said that program had previously been relocated to the Santa Cruz Center at 2021 N. Grand Ave.
Asked on Wednesday whether the county had considered holding a public hearing on the decision to lease commercial office space in the courthouse, Ruiz asserted again that the arrangement would be beneficial.
“I respect people’s opinion, and their free speech rights to either speak for or against an issue,” he said.
But, he later added: “when you talk about the size and scope of that project as it appears in our community, I would like to see a bigger presence where they have their office buildings here.”
It’s not entirely clear how South32 plans to use the office space, or whether the office’s establishment will open up an opportunity for new, local jobs.
It’s also not clear why South32 is renting a relatively small space in a government building, as opposed to one of the many empty commercial spaces along Morley Avenue, which are privately owned.
“I can’t really speak to that aspect,” Ruiz said, though he noted that South32 had worked with the County Superintendent of Schools Office in the past by funding educational programs.
Reached earlier this week, Schools Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez referred questions about the arrangement to his chief deputy, Chris Young.
“Everything we do in this office is to benefit the community,” Young told the NI before referring any other questions to the County Attorney’s Office.
Reached for comment on Thursday, a South32 representative did not explicitly say how the company’s new office space will be used, saying only that the space will be staffed by some current employees as the company works through “interior setup and longer-term staffing.”
Pat Risner, president of the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains, said in a statement to the NI that he was “pleased to have a spot in Nogales that enables us to have some working space where visitors can also drop in and talk with us at their leisure.”
Continuing criticism
While all three supervisors voted in favor of the lease, at least one resident opposed the motion that morning.
“Be aware of what is truly going on: a foreign mining company wants to make a significant profit by extracting mineral resources,” said Carolyn Shafer, reading a statement during Tuesday’s call to the public.
Shafer heads the Patagonia Area Resource Alliance, a watchdog group that has expressed repeated concerns over the mine’s potential impacts on local ecosystems. She’s also a member of the Town of Patagonia’s Flood and Flow Committee.
Speaking Tuesday, however, Shafer said she was expressing concerns as a private citizen.
“I want you to vote ‘no,’ but I anticipate that you will vote to approve this contract,” she said. “Over the years, I have watched this mining company write many substantial checks to non-profit organizations, and to pay multiple times market rate when acquiring property.”
There is no official data that studies the market value of commercial space in Nogales. However, the Nogales International pays approximately $1 per square foot for its office space. By comparison, South32 will be paying $1,000 for just 278 square feet – about $3.60 per square foot.
“It’s really a small amount of space,” Ruiz said the day after the vote. “But at least they’re here in Nogales.”