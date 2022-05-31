The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors penned a letter to the FBI last week that acknowledges federal criminal charges against former County Assessor Felipe Fuentes, and asks the agency to help the county recover the costs of any internal follow-up.
Fuentes pleaded guilty in April to participating in a long-running bribery scheme with a local property owner.
In the letter to the FBI, the supervisors indicate that staff is “considering an audit” of the county’s property assessments, “to determine the extent of the damage caused by Mr. Fuentes’ actions.”
To conduct the potential audit, the county plans to hire an external investigator or an outside government agency, according to the letter. On May 5, the board instructed staff to request an audit from the Arizona Department of Revenue.
The board’s letter, dated May 24, also requested recommendations from the FBI concerning when the audit should begin.
“Of course, we do not want to interfere with your investigation and would appreciate your input regarding when we might start that process,” the letter says.
The supervisors are requesting that Fuentes, “and other responsible defendants,” reimburse the county for the cost of the audit, and for any employee time spent participating in the audit.
The letter also describes Santa Cruz County as a “victim entitled to restitution” due to Fuentes’ actions.
The county is also requesting a copy of the FBI’s own federal investigation.
The allegations
According to federal court documents filed against Fuentes and alleged co-conspirator Luis Manuel Flores, both individuals participated in a bribery scheme to alter property values of several land parcels in Santa Cruz County.
Fuentes raised and lowered property values for “Person A,” the documents allege, allowing the unnamed landowner to enjoy reduced tax rates and other financial benefits.
In return, the assessor allegedly received thousands of dollars, along with access to a 17-acre ranch in the county.
Fuentes served as county assessor from 1998 and stepped down in 2020, citing health issues. A court document outlining the charges against Fuentes contends that his illegal actions lasted “from at least 2007” through October 2019.
The former assessor has already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud.
“Person A,” while unnamed in all federal documents obtained by the NI, matches the profile of local businessman Dino Panousopoulos. In one court document, federal prosecutors describe a specific land parcel owned by Person A’s company. The parcel matches that of Preston Mobile Homes Park, owned by Delta LLP, an enterprise under Panousopoulos.
No charges, however, have been filed against Panousopoulos, according to federal court records.
‘Public funds’
The supervisors had originally voted in favor of the audit at a May 3 meeting. The vote was unanimous.
“It’s something we need to do to protect the integrity – to re-establish the integrity of the office,” District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker said at the time.
The amount of public funds lost in the alleged bribery scheme is not entirely clear. In 2018, an indictment against Flores alleges that Fuentes lowered the property value of a large cement lot owned by Person A. Under Fuentes alleged actions, the value dipped from $2 million to $1.2 million.
Such a reduction could lead to a notable tax cut for a property owner – money that otherwise would have been collected by the county.
The indictment document against Flores also accuses Fuentes of lowering the values of land parcels in Tubac, also owned by “Person A.”
However, the Fuentes report alleges that he committed illicit actions over the span of about 12 years “at least,” suggesting other possible allegations that could rise to the surface.
What’s next
As the county continues to deliberate an audit, the federal cases against Fuentes and Flores are slowly progressing.
Fuentes’s sentencing hearing is currently set for Aug. 2. According to his plea deal, the conviction could result in a maximum prison sentence of five years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.
On May 13, meanwhile, Flores was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Tucson, where he entered a plea of not guilty. A jury trial was set for June 6, but has since been moved to Sept. 20 at the request of Flores and his attorney.
Court documents also show that a federal judge granted Flores permission to travel to San Carlos, Sonora between May 26 and June 1 while awaiting jury trial.