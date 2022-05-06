A potential state-led audit is on tap for the Santa Cruz County Assessor’s Office after its former chief, Felipe Fuentes, pleaded guilty to participating in a long-running scheme in which he altered a property owner’s tax assessments in exchange for cash and other bribes.
The County Board of Supervisors voted to call for the review on Tuesday, during a regular meeting. County staff will request the audit from the Arizona Department of Revenue, a state entity that conducts annual tax collection reports of the 15 counties.
It was the supervisors’ first public meeting after the news broke of Fuentes’ plea deal. As the NI reported last week, Fuentes admitted in federal court to receiving approximately $20,000 in bribes from his alleged co-conspirators from at least 2007 until shortly before he resigned in 2020.
Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chair Manuel Ruiz said he found Fuentes’ actions “disappointing” and “shocking.”
“I think as a county, we also have a responsibility to pursue whatever remedies are available to protect our constituents in this matter,” he added.
The vote was unanimous, with all three supervisors expressing support for the move.
“It's something we need to do to protect the integrity – to re-establish the integrity of the office,” District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker added.
The board’s plan
Behind closed doors on Tuesday, the supervisors held an executive session with legal counsel. They reemerged about 45 minutes later with a multi-tiered resolution.
According to Bracker, who outlined the resolution, the county’s legal staff will write a letter to the U.S. Attorney General’s Office and the FBI, asking that county residents be “considered as victims and compensated appropriately for any damages.”
Additionally, county staff will request an audit from the Arizona Department of Revenue. The audit will span from “2007 forward,” according to Bracker.
The county will also request a timeline from federal law enforcement, allowing the department to “conduct an audit that would not interfere with the federal investigation,” Bracker said.
In addition, staff will request any completed findings from the federal investigation to aid with the audit.
The resolution also directs county staff to search for additional legal remedies – which could include some sort of penalty or restitution – stemming from Fuentes’ criminal activity.
Speaking Tuesday, District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera echoed his colleagues’ comments.
“I personally am extremely disappointed,” he said. “We need to try and recover public funds that have been lost.”
The crimes
According to federal court documents filed April 22, Fuentes pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud. The conviction could result in a maximum prison sentence of five years, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.
The report on Fuentes, along with a 23-page indictment report against alleged co-conspirator Luis Manuel Flores, outlines a bribery scheme in which Fuentes raised and lowered property values of several land parcels to benefit a property owner. In both reports, the property owner is identified only as Person a.
In return, the assessor allegedly received thousands of dollars, along with access to a 17-acre ranch in the county. The Fuentes report contends that his illegal actions lasted “from at least 2007” through October 2019.
Fuentes was elected to the post in 1998; he stepped down in April of 2020, citing health concerns.
Through the bribery scheme, prosecutors alleged that Fuentes “used the power of his elected office ... to benefit Person A.”
Person A is not named explicitly in court documents, though the profile of the property owner matches that of Dino Panousopoulos. A public indictment report against Manuel Luis Flores – an alleged co-conspirator of Fuentes – describes a specific land parcel owned by Person A’s company. The land parcel sits beneath the Preston Mobile Homes Park, owned by Delta LLP, an enterprise under Panousopoulos.
‘Business as usual’
Shortly after Fuentes’ resignation in April 2020 – a decision he said at the time was due to health concerns – the county supervisors appointed Pablo Ramos to the assessor position. Before taking on the job, Ramos had served as the county’s deputy assessor since 1998.
Ramos ran unopposed on the November 2020 ballot and was sworn in to a four-year term in January 2021.
Reached Tuesday afternoon, Ramos told the NI he welcomed an audit, noting that the Department of Revenue typically audits the county on an annual basis. Each year, the department releases an overview detailing tax revenue – including property tax levies – for each county.
“Our door is open to the public,” Ramos said, pointing out that valuations are available for public view online. Currently, the county maintains several geographic information systems (GIS) detailing land parcels, their values, and their owners, among other details.
“Everything's there they can see the values, see the increases, decreases, everything that happens on a yearly basis,” he added.
Still, some allegations suggest that Fuentes evaded public records when altering land values.
For example, according to the Flores indictment, Person A allegedly asked Fuentes to inflate the land value of the Preston Mobile Home Park. Person A had desired a higher value in anticipation of selling the parcel to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The indictment alleges that the two came to an agreement – Fuentes would write an opinion letter discussing the parcel’s value, rather than “change the parcel.”
Generally, Ramos said operations at the County Assessor’s Office have been running smoothly since the news broke of Fuentes’ plea.
“I mean, business as usual,” he added.