Sonoita public meeting

Jesus Valdez speaks to Sonoita-area residents during a meeting about dirt roads in January 2020.

 File photo by Genesis Lara

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to begin contract negotiations with Jesus Valdez to serve as the next county manager.

District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker moved to fill the position via direct appointment, meaning the county will not open its search to other applicants.



