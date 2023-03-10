The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously this week to begin contract negotiations with Jesus Valdez to serve as the next county manager.
District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker moved to fill the position via direct appointment, meaning the county will not open its search to other applicants.
The supervisors then approved the measure during a public meeting Tuesday, with no discussion. The next step is for the board to review a contract with Valdez, who currently heads the County Public Works Department, during a closed-door executive session on March 21.
“I think that (Valdez) has a skillset to benefit Santa Cruz County,” Bracker told the NI the following day. “And I think it’s critical to do (this) now, to give him time to build up his leadership team. To facilitate the transition.”
County managers oversee department directors and daily operations; they also answer directly to the board of supervisors.
Jennifer St. John, the current manager, confirmed in January that she’ll step down from the post after a 23-year career with the county. She’s set to leave the position July 15 – the same day Valdez’s appointment would become effective.
Valdez, a Tucson resident, graduated from the University of Arizona in 2001 with a degree in civil engineering. He signed on as the county’s deputy public works director in 2008 and was later appointed interim public works director in 2010. Two years later, then-County Manager Carlos Rivera promoted Valdez to the public works director position.
As public works director, Valdez oversees a number of operations including building permits, zoning, conditions of county-owned roads and flood control.
Valdez did not respond to a request for comment on his potential appointment, though he did provide details confirming his years of county employment. In 2015, Valdez said, he continued working as public works director while also taking on the duties of deputy county manager.
Reached Tuesday afternoon, District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz described Valdez’s engineering expertise as an asset for the county leadership position.
“I’ve worked with (Valdez) for a number of years now,” Ruiz said. “I feel very confident in his ability to lead the county.”
No discussion yet
The supervisors have still not publicly discussed their rationale for appointing Valdez rather than considering him alongside other candidates.
Bracker, who made the motion, told the NI Wednesday that a direct appointment made sense, due to Valdez’s experience, along with the limited time before St. John’s departure.
“I think time is a factor,” he said. “I think familiarity with the community is a big factor.”
Noting the upcoming closed-door contract negotiation, Ruiz said the supervisors would be able to elaborate more on the decision during the public portion of the March 21 meeting.
“I felt very comfortable doing that,” Ruiz said of the Tuesday vote, “because I’ve seen what (Valdez) does.”
And the county, Ruiz pointed out, has promoted from within when selecting past county managers. In 2011, the supervisors appointed Rivera to the manager post after he’d served as personnel director and interim manager. In 2016, the supes appointed St. John, who’d been serving as the finance director.
A public works background
During his time with the county, Valdez has worked on a number of major projects, Bracker pointed out – including road maintenance, building a walking trail system in Rio Rico, and floodplain modification. Under his leadership, the county has invested in road-paving projects, using chip seal to bolster roadways near Patagonia and Rio Rico, among other endeavors.
Ruiz added that he hoped to see the next county manager continue to engage in strategic planning for workforce retention, development, “and attracting high-paying jobs and factories down into our community.”
It’s not entirely clear whether county managers are required to live within the county they serve. Valdez, currently, does not live in the county – along with several other county officials, Ruiz pointed out.
“I’m sure (Valdez) will do the right thing if he needs to come down and live in the community. That’s a decision he has to make,” Ruiz said.