In the name of maintaining social distance to prevent further spread of COVID-19, the County Board of Supervisors held its first telephonic public meeting this week.
Clerk Tara Hampton released an announcement April 3, providing the public with step-by-step instructions on how to join the call and how to participate in the discussions, if desired.
But as the call progressed on Tuesday morning, it was difficult to understand and follow the discussions among county officials amid the background noise from some of the dial-in lines. The low volume of some of the officials’ voices also created problems.
Still, County Manager Jennifer St. John said she felt “confident and excited” that the new method would be more effective in future meetings.
“It will provide a great mechanism for the future once we make sure the supervisors speak into the mic and mute all other phone lines, which is where the background noise came from,” St. John told the NI on Tuesday evening, adding that they would “make the appropriate adjustments for the next meeting.”
During the roughly 30-minute meeting, supervisors Bruce Bracker, Rudy Molera and Manuel Ruiz thanked county staff, medical professionals and first responders for their large role in keeping things in order during the coronavirus outbreak.
St. John said there were no participants who expressed desire to address the board during the call to the public.
“When Supervisor Ruiz opened up the call to the public, he gave everyone on the line three chances to speak and reiterated the instructions as to how to speak,” she said.
In observance of social distancing recommendations, the Nogales City Council recently closed its meetings to the public and turned exclusively to live stream video – a format it implemented a few years back.
Videos of the council’s public meetings then remain available on the city’s YouTube channel for the public to view at a later time and date.
The board of supervisors, on the other hand, has for years resisted calls to stream its meetings online.
Asked why the county decided not to take this opportunity to finally implement livestream video, St. John said they decided not to take any chances.
“We have not in the past offered streaming, and in the midst of this emergency, did not want to roll something out that was not effective or worse yet, failed,” she said.
The County Board of Supervisors holds its meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month.
To find meeting agendas and instructions on joining the telephonic meetings, see www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/169/Board-of-Supervisors.