After receiving $2.9 million in federal coronavirus relief via the Governor’s Office, Santa Cruz County officials said they still need to remain extra cautious of their expenses for the next year as the county continues to feel the effects of the pandemic.
“The money from the CARES Act will allow us to help this fiscal year that we’re about to close out, as well as help balance next fiscal year,” County Manager Jennifer St. John said during the board of supervisors’ telephonic meeting on Tuesday, June 2.
She was referring to the act passed by Congress that allocated $1.9 billion in aid to Arizona, of which Gov. Doug Ducey recently doled out $441 million to local governments.
“However…it really just buys us time because, over the next 13 months, we have to be very diligent about having a balanced budget moving forward,” St. John added, explaining that the county has not yet recovered from the economic crisis of 2007 and 2008.
In addition to the $2.9 million that was allocated to the county, she said, the Health Services Department is trying to secure a portion of another $150 million in federal funding that the state will be distributing for local governments to deal with COVID-19 related expenses. Those funds are designed to provide quick cash to entities seeking public assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“I really strongly suggest we be very frugal because this COVID thing, it looks like it’s going to be a long run,” Supervisor Rudy Molera said.
Initially, Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said, the county was looking at ending the current fiscal year with a deficit of $3 million. After receiving the CARES funding, that number should be smaller.
“Moving forward, I think we need to find a way to start putting some funds away so if anything major does happen, at least we’re a little bit better prepared for it,” Ruiz said.
But aside from getting a good grasp on county expenses, St. John said, the board of supervisors has to lobby against incurring new costs from the state for the next fiscal year.