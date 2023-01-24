1250 n congress

The Santa Cruz County Government Complex on 2150 N. Congress Drive will be upgraded using federal COVID-19 relief funds.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Santa Cruz County will put the last $1.7 million of its federal COVID-19 relief funds into renovations at the County Complex after the board of supervisors turned down requests to share it with two local fire districts or purchase new technology for the county assessor.

The county has already distributed the rest of its approximately $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act money to a variety of projects, including a forgivable loan program for small businesses and an internet expansion initiative.



