Gustavo Aguilar Chavez, the man who reportedly fired a gun at law enforcement officers before being shot by police on Thursday in Nogales, has been released from the hospital and booked into the Santa Cruz County Detention Center.
Jail staff said Aguilar, 42, was booked into the facility at around 11 p.m. on Thursday. That was approximately 12 hours after he was flown to a Tucson hospital following the shooting in a residential area downtown.
Aguilar is currently being held on two counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer and attempted second-degree murder. Another charge accuses him of weapons possession by a prohibited person. His cash bond is set at $1 million.
According to the Nogales Police Department, Aguilar had been under surveillance as a suspect in the death of 43-year-old Jose Francisco Haro, whose body was found early Tuesday morning in a Nogales motel room. Aguilar reportedly fled from officers shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday in a vehicle that he ultimately abandoned in the area of Dumbauld Street, firing a handgun at police as he fled.
Speaking at the crime scene late Thursday morning, Police Chief Roy Bermudez told the NI that Aguilar had fled on foot to a residence on Court Street, still firing at police.
“He went to the back yard of the house and turned around and, it appears, leveled his gun at officers. Officers shot him and that was the end of the case as far as right now,” he said.
“The suspect was flown to Tucson,” Bermudez said, adding that no police were hurt.
The extent of Aguilar’s injuries weren’t immediately known, but they apparently weren’t serious enough to warrant an overnight stay at the hospital.
A formal NPD news release about the incident failed to mention that Aguilar had been shot, and a number of out-of-town new outlets reported that neither he nor police had been shot during the incident. But after the news release was issued, Bermudez confirmed to the NI once again on Thursday afternoon that Aguilar had been shot by police.
While police identified Aguilar as a suspect in Haro's death at the motel, the charges he's currently being held on appear to all stem from Thursday's shootout with police.