Someone broke into the Nogales Public Library on Sunday evening, entering through a skylight and making off with thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment.
Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez said that his department has a lead in the case, as well as some physical evidence that could help identify the perpetrator. But no arrests had been made as of press time Thursday.
Library Director Danitza Lopez said the burglary occurred at around 6 or 7 p.m. on Sunday. The male suspect sprayed paint over a surveillance camera above a back door of the building at 518 Grand Ave., then climbed onto the roof and pulled off the lid to a skylight.
At that point, the suspect apparently used hand tools to remove a metal grating that had been bolted in place at the skylight’s opening, and lowered himself down into the library with a cable.
He stole computers from two nearby offices – including Lopez’s – and ransacked the senior librarian’s office. The burglar also took a computer from circulation desk and three from the public use area. A laptop that patrons used to search the library’s collection was also taken, as was a staff phone, $300 and some keys.
Lopez estimated the total monetary value of the stolen items to be in the vicinity of $8,000 or $9,000.
The surveillance camera at the back of the building captured footage of the suspect as he approached with what appeared to be a spray-paint can in his gloved hands. He wore a dark-colored cap, a blue face-covering and a grey hooded sweatshirt over a black or grey T-shirt with a neon green logo.
And while all but his eyes were covered, the fact that the burglar committed the crime during daylight hours made it possible for the camera to record a clear picture of his clothing and stature.
“He was a brazen one,” Lopez said of the timing of the crime.
She estimated that the suspect was inside the library for about an hour. During that time, he apparently opened one door that requires a code.
He loaded the stolen items into a backpack, and surveillance footage from inside the library shows that he tried to leave through the library’s north entrance, Lopez said. Finding it temporarily closed off, he left through the front door, setting off the alarm in the process.
That alerted the Nogales Police Department.
“Officers went over there and they checked the surroundings – the doors, windows and everything – and everything appeared OK. There were no signs of forced entry or anything,” Bermudez said.
The next morning, a custodian arrived and found that the alarm had been turned off. That’s when the break-in was discovered and reported to police, Lopez said.
“It was not something that had crossed my mind,” she said. “I had told staff, ‘If anybody ever comes in here, they’re going to steal the computers and everything like that.’ But I never thought it would actually happen.”
The burglary has not disrupted operations at the library, she said. But it has upset the staff.
“They’re on edge, they’re looking at everything twice. They’re just a little paranoid right now,” Lopez said, adding that the library plans to add security cameras and upgrade its alarm system in response.
Bermudez said that anyone who might have information about the burglary can call NPD at (520) 287-9111. Callers can remain anonymous.