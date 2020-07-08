Suzie Sainz

Age: 63

Place of residence: Nogales

Education: Attended Nogales High School, received GED Diploma at Mesa Community College in 1975. Studied at Pima and Mesa community colleges, studied at the University of Phoenix. Certified election officer, previously certified as real and personal property appraiser.

Work experience: Santa Cruz County Recorder for 26 years. Personal Appraiser at the County Assessor’s Office for 14.5 years.

Community organizations/activities: board member, Nogales Woman’s Club; past president, Pimeria Alta Historical Society; former board member, Friends of the 1904 Courthouse; member, Arizona Association of County Recorders; Arizona Association of Counties; member, Catholic Daughters of the Americas; volunteer, Sacred Heart of Jesus bookstore; past co-coordinator Santa Cruz County Centennial Celebration; past board member, Santa Cruz County Training Center and United Way.