Some people in the community may not know exactly what a Recorder’s Office does. If you were to meet a voter who asked you: “County Recorder, what’s that?” How would you respond?
“There’s two functions for the County Recorder’s Office,” Sainz said. “One of them is recording property documents and that would be any time that you take ownership of property… We also record loans, liens that come with the property, maps…. If the property has been paid off, that is also recorded.”
“There’s also voter registration which includes, early voting, voter registration, and requests for ballots to be mailed to (voters),” she added. “Military voters, we also send ballots to them, and in-person voting in our office.”
You’ve served several terms in the Recorder’s Office, why do you deserve another term?
“I have a passion for what I’m doing at the Recorder’s Office and I’m very satisfied with the things that I have accomplished in the office and been able to do to enhance the recorder’s office,” she said.
“If they give me an opportunity, I will be very grateful in serving the Santa Cruz County community.”
What are the specific accomplishments that you would point to?
“We have imaged our property information, the microfiche that we have in the office has all been scanned and imaged. And they’ve already been indexed,” Sainz said, adding that the office had completed a project involving documents from 1982 to 2005 and another with documents from 1899 to 1982.
“I restored and preserved ... our old property maps in Santa Cruz County and those will be preserved for at least 100 years,” she added.
How many hours a week are you physically present and working at the Recorder’s Office?
“I’m there about five to seven hours per day, and I do the four-10 schedule so I do work Monday through Thursday.”
(In January 2015, the county returned to a five-day workweek after realtors and other residents said they wanted to be able to access county offices Monday through Friday. The county used a four-day work week from 2008 to 2015, with staff working 10 hours per day. At the time of the January 2015 decision, Sainz asked county supervisors not to change the four-day schedule, but the supervisors approved the shift to a five-day week.)
The NI has had trouble reaching you at the office going back at least a year. Recorder’s Office staff regularly say you’re not in the office and it’s not clear when you’ll be back. How does that square with you working four days per week?
“I’m sorry that I have missed your calls, but maybe it’s that I have had meetings or I’ve had appointments.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of the County Complex to the public has driven home the need for people to be able to interact effectively with government offices via internet. What have you done or what are your plans for improving the Recorder’s Office’s capabilities in this regard?
“Because of the COVID, we just have to work with it and find ways that we’re able to be available to the public, which we are. People are still able to come to our office Monday to Friday, (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). And they come and they show up.”
Something your challengers say is that the office is behind on technology. What’s your response to that and do you want to make progress with the technology the office is using?
“I believe that our office has been enhanced and we are up to date with our technology,” she said.
“Even if you were to bring in any kind of new technology,” she added, “it would be the same process that you still have to use manpower to complete the process of recording a document.”
Realtors would like to be able to access deeds online. Is this something you would consider or could make happen?
“For now I haven’t done that, but in the future I would consider it.”
We’ve heard concerns about the voter rolls, including people who’ve already died still being on the rolls, people in the same household registered to vote in different places. Do you think those issues are inevitable or could the voter registrations be better maintained?
“We’re continuously looking into obituaries, we see reports in the Human Health Services in order to get the people removed from the rolls. The system is able to give us duplicates,” she said.
“It’s a process as well.”
There were a number of people cut from the voter rolls earlier this year, how does that fit into the roll maintenance strategy?
“They were removed because, due to lack of activity, they didn’t have any voting history. But I reinstated them so that they would be eligible to have a notice sent to them and then start a process,” she said.
Is there anything about you or your platform that we haven’t discussed, but that you’d like the readers to know about?
“I would like them to know that everything I do in the recorder’s office, I try to educate and I’m doing it for our people in Santa Cruz County. To educate them and also to increase our voter participation. I’m continuously looking for ways to do things that I think would reach out to them… I’m just continuously working for the community and Santa Cruz County and our voters and our people.”