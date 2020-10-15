Perla Arizmendi navigated the chaotic rush-hour traffic in Nogales, Sonora last Friday morning in a small Nissan sedan bearing the logo of the Union taxi company.
Recording a Whatsapp audio message to a passenger she would eventually pick up in the sprawling Colosio neighborhood at the south end of the city, she detailed her morning schedule: stopping in the north-central 5 de Mayo neighborhood, heading to Colosio, then further south to Terrazas and back up to Colosio.
“I’ll let you know when I’m close,” she said, sending the message.
Arizmendi, 38, is just one of hundreds of taxi drivers in Nogales, Sonora. But she’s one of only a handful of women drivers – she estimated there are about a dozen women behind the wheel of local taxis. And she recently made a change to her business: she only picks up women and elderly passengers, offering a reduced fare to both groups. Women pay 40 pesos (about $2) and older riders pay 30 pesos ($1.50), a significant discount from the standard 60 peso rate charged by local taxis.
Arizmendi said the idea is to reduce the risk that women face during a simple, daily activity: getting or giving a ride.
“It’s the risk that we women run, that we’re in the hands of who we’re with. So I implemented it both for my safety and for the safety of women,” she said.
Carla Veronica Acosta Solis was one of Arizmendi’s passengers last Friday. Acosta said male taxi drivers often made inappropriate comments to her, and she’d heard stories about much worse. With a a woman picking her up, she said, “You feel more confidence, you feel more secure.”
For Jessica Dominguez, a nail stylist who travels to clients’ homes for work, the reduced price is the major draw.
“It’s really accessible for me… because I travel around the city a lot,” she said as Arizmendi drove her to an appointment.
It’s not clear how often women are the victims of aggression by taxi drivers, but the pages of Sonoran newspapers periodically include stories about women who made narrow escapes.
In June, Expreso reported that a 49-year-old woman threw herself out of a moving taxi in Nogales’ Pueblitos subdivision after the driver didn’t take her to her destination and refused to let her out of the car. Last September, El Diario de Sonora reported that a 22-year-old woman escaped from a taxi naked in the Leandro Valle neighborhood after the driver tried to assault her following an argument.
Arizmendi may be offering a unique service in Nogales, but she isn’t the first to try to address the issue of taxi safety for women in Sonora.
A similar service surfaced recently in the state capital, Hermosillo, news outlets in that city reported in February. About a dozen drivers started a project dubbed “Uber for women,” which offered rides to women, children and pets in vehicles driven by women. The drivers organized and shared ride information on a Facebook page and Whatsapp group.
Arizmendi’s one-woman operation gained attention in Nogales, Sonora media last week, with reports in the newspapers El Diario de Sonora and El Imparcial.
Not getting rich
Many of Arizmendi’s fares come from the Colonia Luis Donaldo Colosio Murrieta, where she and most of her six children, ages 8 to 21, live.
Driving the taxicab, which she rents from Union, she shifts the car’s manual gears smoothly and expertly navigates the deeply-rutted dirt roads that criss-cross the hills of the middle- and low-income neighborhood.
Arizmendi has worked as a taxi driver for two years and said she hasn’t faced any dangerous situations herself, but she knows it can be a risky job for anyone. Her father was a taxi driver for 22 years, she said, and was attacked two or three times while on the job.
Arizmendi works seven days per week, usually driving from 6 a.m. until 10 or 11 in the morning, taking a break, then working another shift in the afternoon starting at 2 p.m. In a typical morning shift, she said, she’ll collect 10 or 12 fares. Sometimes, she drives nights – last Friday, she had a pickup scheduled for 1 a.m.
The reduced fares are good for her customers, but they also mean she isn’t getting rich. Arizmendi said she pays 500 pesos per day ($23.50) to lease her cab from Union taxi. She’d like to buy her own car – then she’d only have to pay a permit to operate as a taxi service, which she said would cost 1,200 pesos ($56) per week.
But, beyond the wages, Arizmendi also enjoys the conversations she has with passengers, who often share their triumphs and frustrations, or tell funny stories.
“You laugh with people,” she said. “You have to be a psychologist, a therapist.”
And with the new project, Arizmendi is hoping that her work can serve as a small step towards protecting her riders in a city where women and girls disappear or get assaulted at alarming rates.
“I don’t want us to be just another statistic,” she said.