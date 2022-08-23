Anclar Court

Windows are boarded up and the remnants of police tape stretch from a cactus at the house on Anclar Court in Rio Rico on Tuesday. The day before, a sheriff's SWAT team stormed the home and arrested a 16-year-old who is now accused of murdering a 72-year-old man.

 Photo by Manuel C. Coppola

A 16-year-old male was arrested by a sheriff’s SWAT team in Rio Rico on Monday and charged as an adult with murdering an elderly man.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Sheriff David Hathaway said the events leading to the arrest began Monday when the Sheriff’s Office was informed that Gabriel Guevara, 72, had not been seen by neighbors for several days.



