Windows are boarded up and the remnants of police tape stretch from a cactus at the house on Anclar Court in Rio Rico on Tuesday. The day before, a sheriff's SWAT team stormed the home and arrested a 16-year-old who is now accused of murdering a 72-year-old man.
A 16-year-old male was arrested by a sheriff’s SWAT team in Rio Rico on Monday and charged as an adult with murdering an elderly man.
In a news release issued Tuesday, Sheriff David Hathaway said the events leading to the arrest began Monday when the Sheriff’s Office was informed that Gabriel Guevara, 72, had not been seen by neighbors for several days.
A dispatch report shows that a call came in at 8:35 a.m. Monday from someone who said they hadn’t seen their elderly neighbor since Friday. The caller reported having heard a “loud discussion” that evening, followed by a bang.
According to Hathaway, his officers then determined that 16-year-old Noel Stepney was in Guevara’s house at 1391 Anclar Court in northeast Rio Rico, but refused to exit.
“The SWAT team from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office entered the residence after lengthy negotiations with Stepney,” the sheriff said in his news release, adding that the suspect was found hiding in the attic.
Guevara’s body was found dumped down the side of a hill near the house, with a bag wrapped around his head, Hathaway said.
Stepney was charged as an adult with second-degree murder and is being held in the county jail on a $1 million dollar bond, according to the sheriff.
Arizona law requires that a juvenile 15 or older who is accused of certain offenses, including first- or second-degree murder, be prosecuted as an adult.
Bond was set during an initial appearance on Tuesday, and Stepney had not been appointed a lawyer at that time, according to court staff. His arraignment at Nogales Justice Court is scheduled for Thursday.
Hathaway did not specify the relationship between Stepney and Guevara, though the neighbor who called 911 on Monday described seeing “the grandson” at the home following the Friday night disturbance.
Sheriff's Lt. Gerardo Castillo said Tuesday that police had not yet confirmed the connection between the suspect and victim. Castillo did not immediately respond to a follow-up question asking if the authorities had established a cause of death.