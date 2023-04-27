Court

The Arizona state seal hangs above the judge's bench at Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

 File photo

A teenager accused of murdering an elderly Rio Rico man last August was arraigned Monday at Santa Cruz County Superior Court on two felony charges, but lawyers in the case said a trial was not likely to happen anytime soon.

The lawyer for Noel Devonn Stepney entered “not guilty” pleas on behalf of his client on two charges: second-degree murder, a Class 1 felony; and abandonment or concealment of a dead body, a Class 5 felony.



