Two teenagers – one from Rio Rico and the other from Tucson – were sentenced at U.S. District Court in Tucson this summer after getting caught trying to smuggle weapons into Mexico through a Nogales port of entry, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Manuel de Jesus Guzman, 19, of Rio Rico was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto on June 21 to 18 months in prison. Co-defendant Joshua Francisco Mendez, 19, was sentenced by Soto on July 26 to 12 months and one day in prison. Both prison sentences will be followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The charges stem from June 7, 2022, when the two men attempted to travel into Mexico through the pedestrian lanes of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry.
According to a complaint filed in federal court, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers pulled the two men aside for a pat-down inspection and noticed hard bulges underneath their clothing.
During secondary inspection, according to the complaint, officers located firearms taped to the men’s bodies: two Romarms WASR-10 rifles, one Century Arms VSKA rifle and one Century Arms BFT rifle.
Guzman later told law enforcement officers that an unknown person had given him cash to buy rifles from a gun store in Phoenix, the complaint states. He said he gave some of those weapons to Mendez, and the two then taped the weapons onto their bodies to smuggle them into Mexico.
Mendez, on the other hand, told officers that he had been recruited by an unknown man to “cross something” for an undetermined amount of money, the complaint states. On the day of their arrest, an unknown person had picked up Mendez and driven him to an unknown location to pick up Guzman.
According to the complaint, Mendez and Guzman were then driven to a third location, where unknown individuals helped tape the rifles to the two men’s bodies. The two men were then transported to the DeConcini port of entry.
The plan, according to the complaint, was for the two men to smuggle the weapons into Nogales, Sonora, then wait at a pay phone for instructions on how to deliver the rifles.
The two later pleaded guilty to smuggling goods from the United States. The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations and Department of Homeland Security.