Two teenagers – one from Rio Rico and the other from Tucson – were sentenced at U.S. District Court in Tucson this summer after getting caught trying to smuggle weapons into Mexico through a Nogales port of entry, according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Manuel de Jesus Guzman, 19, of Rio Rico was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James A. Soto on June 21 to 18 months in prison. Co-defendant Joshua Francisco Mendez, 19, was sentenced by Soto on July 26 to 12 months and one day in prison. Both prison sentences will be followed by three years of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.



